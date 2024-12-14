Bill Skarsgård and Robert Eggers Reflect on a Decade-Long Journey to Nosferatu

After a decade of planning, Robert Eggers’ vision for Nosferatu is finally coming to life on the big screen. At the Los Angeles premiere of the long-awaited horror remake, Eggers and Bill Skarsgård reflected on the challenges, dedication, and creativity it took to bring the reimagined story to fruition.

Eggers shared that the script for Nosferatu has been in development for over ten years. “From the first draft to now, not much has changed,” he said. However, one significant evolution is the focus on Ellen Hutter, played by Lily-Rose Depp. “The Murnau film, which I love dearly, becomes Ellen’s story by the final act. In this version, Ellen’s perspective is central from the beginning. That allowed us to create more emotional and psychological depth, and I think that’s what sets this version apart,” Eggers explained.

For Bill Skarsgård, stepping into the role of Count Orlok was an exciting challenge. The actor revealed he first read an early draft of the script a decade ago. “Robert has been marinating this story since he was a little boy,” he said. “The script hasn’t changed much, but his vision was always clear.”

Skarsgård, known for his transformative performances, praised Eggers for his meticulous direction. “When you have a director who is so specific, it’s actually liberating,” he said. “Robert created a digital drawing of the character years before filming, and when I saw it, I thought, ‘That’s me—that’s what I look like on the inside.’”

Advertisement

Eggers’ passion for Nosferatu stems from his love of classic cinema. The original 1922 silent film, directed by F.W. Murnau, left an indelible mark on horror and filmmaking. For Eggers, this remake is both a tribute and a reinvention, balancing respect for the original with a fresh perspective that emphasizes character-driven storytelling.

Set to release on Dec. 25, Nosferatu stars Skarsgård as the ancient vampire Count Orlok, alongside Lily-Rose Depp, Nicholas Hoult, Willem Dafoe, Emma Corrin, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. The film blends gothic horror with deep emotional resonance, making it more than just a typical vampire story.

As Nosferatu prepares to haunt theaters, the decade-long journey behind its creation is a testament to Robert Eggers’ unwavering passion and vision. With Bill Skarsgård’s transformative performance and a cast dedicated to reimagining the classic, the film is poised to leave a mark as both a tribute to its origins and a modern cinematic masterpiece.

Advertisement

Lily-Rose Depp’s Mesmerizing Audition for Nosferatu Left the Room in Tears