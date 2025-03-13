Billy Flynn Reacts to Days of Our Lives to Young And the Restless Move After 10 Years, ‘Done Everything I Can…'

Billy Flynn has exited Days of Our Lives after 10 years of portraying Chad DiMera. In a conversation with Variety, the actor reflected on his fond memories of the Peacock show and expressed excitement about joining The Young and the Restless.

While details about his new character have not yet been revealed, Flynn spoke about his time on the Dan Feuerriegel-led series.

Discussing his transition from one iconic show to another, the actor shared, “We do the best work we can despite the obstacles we’ve faced as a show. Part of this move I’m excited about is that they move slower, and there’s more time to do things. But I was trained like a warrior here.”

The Dead on Arrival star further stated, “There’s a different pace here, but it’s made me the actor and the person I am today.”

Additionally, Flynn mentioned that he loves acting and storytelling. However, he never imagined telling just one story for the rest of his life, which is why he wanted to explore something new.

Opening up about his experience on Days of Our Lives, the actor shared, “The fact that I’ve been here for 10 years and it’s gone by in the blink of an eye is amazing to me. I wasn’t a baby when I started here; I was 30. I didn’t start acting until I was 26. So it’s gone by really fast.”

Furthermore, Flynn revealed that over the past decade, he has experimented in various ways with his character, embracing different aspects of his role.

As he concluded his conversation with the media outlet, Flynn described his departure from the show as a bittersweet experience after spending a decade as a major part of it.