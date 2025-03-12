Days of Our Lives Star Billy Flynn Leaves the Show to Join Cast of Rival Soap The Young And The Restless; DEETS

Billy Flynn, known for playing Chad DiMera in Days of Our Lives, has left the show to join a rival soap. Deadline has confirmed that the actor, who joined the Peacock drama in 2014, is set to star in a new role in The Young and the Restless. His debut in the daytime drama will take place in the spring of this year.

The DOOL fans will surely miss Flynn, who gained a huge fanbase for his onscreen romance with Kate Mansi’s character, Abigail Deveraux — portrayed by Marci Miller in later seasons. His final episode on the beloved soap will premiere sometime in 2026.

In an interview with TV Insider, the actor opened up about his departure, which has been an amicable decision between him and the studio, as per Deadline. “I am grateful for my years at Days. It changed my life in the best ways,” the actor said.

He expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to play an “amazing character” on the show for over a decade. He also recognized the love story between Chad and Abigail by naming it one of the greatest couples of all time in daytime TV history.

“Now I’m excited for this opportunity and to test myself in a new way,” Flynn added. Apart from starring in the show for 10-plus years, the actor has starred in its spin-offs like Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem and Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas.

He earned three Daytime Emmy for his performance in the Peacock sudser. Days of Our Lives executive producer Ken Corday told TV Insider that Flynn would be missed in Salem, the fictional city that acts as the backdrop for the show.

Corday further wished his friend and long-time collaborator “continued success and happiness” both personally and professionally.