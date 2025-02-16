Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni Fued: What Happened This Week in It Ends With Us Co-Stars Drama; Know Here

Blake Lively’s legal team took action this week as tensions between her and co-star Justin Baldoni continued following the release of It Ends With Us.

The film, which premiered in theaters in August last year and later streamed on Netflix in December 2024, brought attention to Colleen Hoover’s story about domestic violence. However, the focus has shifted to the off-screen fallout between its stars.

According to Deadline, on Wednesday, February 12, Lively’s attorneys Esra Hudson and Michael Gottlieb confirmed that subpoenas had been sent to several companies. These include AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, AOL, Cloudflare, Inc., and Jed Wallace, an individual accused of manipulating social media.

“Ms. Lively has initiated discovery that will expose the people, tactics, and methods that have worked to ‘destroy’ and ‘bury’ her reputation and family over the past year,” Hudson and Gottlieb said in a statement.

The subpoenas aim to collect records that Lively’s team believes will provide evidence, or receipts, related to the alleged actions against her.

Lively and Baldoni, who starred together in It Ends With Us, had a strained relationship during the film’s promotion. Lively played Lily Bloom, a woman in an abusive relationship, while Baldoni portrayed her husband Ryle and also directed the movie.

Fans noticed that during press events and the New York premiere, the two actors avoided being photographed together. Reports later suggested that their working relationship was difficult, and their professional issues extended beyond the movie’s release.

The situation worsened for Lively toward the end of 2024. She faced challenges with her beauty brand, Blake Brown Beauty, which had a disappointing product launch. At the same time, she was reportedly involved in lawsuits linked to her conflict with Justin Baldoni.

Additionally, plans for Lively to host Saturday Night Live were canceled, further fueling speculation about her public image struggles.

Lively’s legal representatives are confident that the subpoenas will reveal more details about the alleged campaign against her.

“We will now receive all of the ‘receipts’ that, unsurprisingly, are nowhere to be found on Mr. Freedman’s website,” Hudson and Gottlieb said. “Like Ms. Lively, those ‘receipts’ will have their day in court.”