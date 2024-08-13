Blake Lively Reveals to Spice Girls' Member Emma Bunton That She 'Often' Used to Dress Up As Her

Before the London premiere of her film It Ends with Us, Blake Lively had a memorable moment promoting the movie on Heart Radio. The actress, 36, was thrilled when her role model, Emma Bunton—known as Baby Spice from the Spice Girls—unexpectedly appeared. Lively's excitement was palpable as she exclaimed, "This is so crazy, you have no idea."

Lively was wearing a necklace that spelled out "Baby," a cherished piece from her childhood when she was a Spice Girls fan. Bunton, now 48, reminisced about seeing a photo of Lively dressed as Baby Spice, which Lively confirmed, noting she had dressed up as Baby Spice multiple times as a child. This heartfelt encounter perfectly bridged Lively's childhood admiration with her current success, making it a truly special moment.

Recently, singer Emma Bunton and actress Blake Lively shared a touching moment over a special piece of jewelry. Lively was shown Bunton's cherished necklace, which she has treasured since she was ten and keeps alongside her wedding ring.

Bunton, known as "Baby Spice" from the Spice Girls, was excited to see the necklace with Lively and requested a photo. The snapshot captured Bunton holding a framed picture of a young Lively wearing the same necklace.

Bunton expressed her admiration for Lively, particularly praising her role in Gossip Girl, which she has watched multiple times. This encounter highlighted the mutual respect between the two stars, bridging their careers from the Spice Girls’ 1990s pop sensation to Lively’s current success.

While promoting her debut hair care line, Blake Brown, Blake Lively shared her unique approach to wardrobe planning in a recent interview with PEOPLE. Lively, known for her typically shy demeanor, revealed that she often imagines herself as a Spice Girl or a character from Sex and the City when choosing her outfits.

She asked herself, "Which Spice Girl am I channeling today? Or which character from Sex and the City should I be?"

Lively went on to say that because she is responsible for her own style, she considers which character or persona is best suited to the event she is attending. She stated that this strategy helps her deal with the high levels of stimulation and attention that accompany major public events such as the Super Bowl.

By committing to a specific character or persona, Lively feels better prepared to navigate and engage with the demands of such high-profile events.

