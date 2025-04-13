Bravo Producer Makes Bold Claim About Sobriety Being ‘Bummer’ For Reality Shows; ‘Stay or Get Sober While…’

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of substance abuse.

Former Emmy-winning producer of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills made a rare comment on the substance abuse stories related to Bravo stars. “It’s a bummer to [the network’s producers] when [a cast member] gets sober,” Patrick McDonald said.

The producer, who recently stepped back from his work on reality TV to launch an OnlyFans career, appeared on Bethenny Frankel’s Just B podcast on Friday, April 11. The duo shared their take on Bravo’s reality shows, claiming it rewards drunkenness and punishes sobriety.

McDonald’s comments came ahead of his appearance at court to defend himself and the studio against former Real Housewives of New York City star Leah McSweeney. In her lawsuit, she alleged that Bravo manipulated her into ditching sobriety because producers wanted drama to stay intact.

The producer admitted that stories about substance abuse made him feel uneasy. He added that such “fragile” issues should not be taken lightly, as it only adds fuel to the fire. “I can’t imagine trying to… stay or get sober while being on one of these shows… It’s a bummer to production,” McDonald claimed.

The former producer admitted that stars get better treatment if they bring “boozy drama.” He also mentioned Scheana Shay of Vanderpump Rules, who was reportedly demoted on various seasons because her stories weren’t dark enough.

However, a Bravo insider reacted to his claims and told Page Six that they were untrue. Earlier, Vanity Fair also published a report exploring the problematic making of Bravo reality shows. The report claimed that the Real Housewives cameras instantly rushed to capture drunk and incapacitated women instead of helping them.

McDonald left Bravo due to an alleged toxic work environment. He even made claims of “violent fights” breaking out in the company. He also claimed that the production bosses found out about his NSFW gig and iced him out of reality shows despite his decades-long association.