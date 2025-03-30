Bridgerton Season 4: New PICS Hint at Claudia Jessie's Eloise and Nicola Coughlan's Penelope's Reconciliation

Bridgerton season 4 is set to hit the digital screens soon. Currently in production, the makers have released new pictures from the sets, which hint at a possible reconciliation between Claudia Jesse’s Eloise and Nicola Coghlan’s Penelope.

In the previous season, the fans witnessed that Eloise had learned of Penelope being the Lady Whistledown and confronted her over publishing gossip about the Bridgertons in her papers.

In the new images posted by the makers on the social media platform, the newest Bridgerton in the family and Eloise are walking down the street hand in hand, where the latter gives a shocked reaction while Penelope laughs.

The showrunner, Jess Brownell, talked about the reconciliation between Penelope and Eloise in the upcoming season.

In a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, the creator of the Netflix series revealed that the duo has come closer than ever. She stated, "They're more bonded than ever!" Brownell added, "Their trials and tribulations last season have added new depth to their friendship, and we're excited for viewers to see how their relationship looks now that they've each grown up a little."

Meanwhile, in the other picture released, the Li sisters come together for what looks like a serious discussion. Spilling the details about the new faces in the latest bunch of episodes, the showrunner said, "The Li sisters are just making their debut into society this season, and their mother (Araminta Gun, played by Katie Leung) has raised them to be perfect debutantes."

Getting into the characters, Brownell revealed, "But while Rosamund has become her mother's mini-me — a marriage mart pro chess player — Posy is dreamy and often unserious, much to her mother's disapproval."

Moreover, the new season will be focused on the story of Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek. Additionally, Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley, and Luke Newton will reprise their roles.

Bridgerton season 4 is scheduled to release in 2026.