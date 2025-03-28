Bridgerton Season 4: What to Expect From Benedict and Sophie's Cinderella Inspired Romance; All About Plot, Cast, and More

Dearest gentle readers, Netflix has already begun to drop some juicy details about the upcoming Bridgerton Season 4 — and fans can hardly wait.

The new season promises to return with the beloved combination of burning romance, jaw-dropping scandal, and Regency-era glitz and glam that has captured hearts since the show's premiere.

Season 4 centers around Benedict Bridgerton, the free-thinking and artistic second eldest son of the Bridgerton family. Unlike his brothers, Benedict has resisted the idea of marriage — until he meets Sophie Baek. Luke Thompson reprises his role as Benedict, while Yerin Ha joins the glamorous cast as Sophie.

Sophie is a headstrong woman with a secret past who captures Benedict’s heart at Violet Bridgerton’s masquerade ball. Unbeknownst to Benedict, Sophie — the mysterious “Lady in Silver” — is actually a maid. And thus begins a Cinderella-esque love story.

Speaking to Women’s Wear Daily, Ha revealed that production for the upcoming season is progressing smoothly. “We just finished block three and we’re heading into block four now — the final stint of the long marathon,” Ha said.

The new season will follow Benedict's journey of self-discovery and the trials of conforming to societal expectations. Sophie's strength and perseverance will take center stage, adding depth and intrigue to their relationship.

Advertisement

Thompson previously stated, “The scripts that [showrunner] Jess [Brownell] and her team have come up with are dynamite. They’re really, really, really exciting. The storyline is a bit of a twist on Cinderella. You remember being told those stories as a child — the magic and the romance of them.”

He added, “It’s really exciting to have that woven into the world we know from Bridgerton… It’s such a great story, but it’s also, I hope, really relatable.”

Among the official announcements was confirmation from Netflix that Season 2’s protagonists, Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey , will return for the fourth installment of Bridgerton. Ashley stars as Anthony Bridgerton’s beloved wife, Kate Sharma.

Other new characters joining the cast include Lady Araminta Gun, played by Katie Leung; Rosamund Li, played by Michelle Mao; and Posy Li, played by Isabella Wei.

Bridgerton Season 4 will consist of eight episodes. While an official release date has yet to be announced, the season is slated to premiere in 2026.