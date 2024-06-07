British-Canadian Actor Alan Scarfe, Known For His Roles In Double Impact And Lethal Weapon III, Passes Away At 77

Alan Scarfe, a British Canadian actor known for films like Double Impact, Lethal Weapon III, and Seven Days, has passed away at 77. Scarfe’s death was announced by his family in an online obituary in which they noted the actor died peacefully on April 28 at his home in Longueuil, Québec, Canada, following a battle with colon cancer.

Born in England and raised in Vancouver, Scarfe had a special affinity for sci-fi characters—ones he got to play in Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Voyager. “Science fiction in film and television, especially if you are playing some kind of alien character with fantastic makeup, is great for actors with a strong stage background,” he shared in a 2007 interview. “The productions need that kind of size and intensity of performance. You can't really mumble if you're a Klingon,” he added.

Alan Scarfe was a theater and stage production prodigy

Alan Scarfe, born on June 8, 1946, in Harpenden, England, moved to Vancouver with his professor parents at a very young age. He graduated from Lord Byng Secondary School in Vancouver and returned to England to study at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art between 1964 and 1966. He then served as an associate director of the Everyman Theater in Liverpool from 1967 to 1968.

Scarfe spent two decades performing in theaters across Europe, Canada, and the U.S., doing lots of Shakespeare work. “I wanted to be a great classical actor in the long tradition of Burbage, Garrick, Kean, Booth, Olivier,” he expressed. “Forty-five years ago when I began, it was still possible to think in such a romantic, idealistic way.” Scarfe made his way to Broadway in 1988, portraying Macduff in a production of Macbeth that starred Christopher Plummer and Glenda Jackson.

Scarfe moved from stage to screen and relocated to Los Angeles with his family in 1989 but returned to Canada in 2002 to co-star with his son in the 2003 telefilm Burn: The Robert Wraight Story.

His other notable big-screen credits include The Bay Boy (1984), Deserters (1984), Overnight (1986), Street Justice (1987), Iron Eagle II (1988), The Portrait (1992), The Hamster Cage (2005), and more.

Once, when the actor was asked which films he was most proud of in his decades-long career in Hollywood, Scarfe said, “I don't really think of film and television as the impressive part of my career. But of the films, it is mostly the small, independent ones of which I am proud.” Scarfe then went on to name Deserters, The Portrait, and Hamster Cage as his favorites.

Scarfe was also an author

He published his first novel, The Revelation of Jack the Ripper, in 2017 and followed with what he called The Carnivore Trilogy: The Vampire of Juarez, The Demons of 9/11, and The Mask of the Holy Spirit.

As for his personal life, Scarfe married actress Barbara March in 1979. The duo remained married until her death from cancer in August 2019 at age 65. He was also previously married to actress Sara Botsford.

Scarfe is survived by his son, daughter, brother, and two grandchildren.