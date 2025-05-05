Brooklyn Beckham Feels Abandoned by Father David Ahead of 50th Birthday Amid Rift with Brother Romeo

David Beckham's glamorous 50th birthday party saw Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz, conspicuously absent from the scene. Insiders claim the snub wasn't for lack of trying on the couple's part to resolve previously reported family conflict.

Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola, reportedly flew to London last week hoping to celebrate David's milestone in private, as per TMZ. However, the outlet reported that their bid to organize a separate gathering with the Beckham family was rejected.

David Beckham celebrated his 50th birthday on May 2 with a star-studded bash featuring guests such as Tom Cruise, Eva Longoria, and Gordon Ramsay. Images from the birthday party, posted by Victoria Beckham, featured visits from several celebrities and close friends, but not a glimpse of Brooklyn and Nicola.

According to sources in close contact with the situation, Nicola and Brooklyn said they were interested in seeing the former football sensation in a private setting before the big birthday bash. They were told, however, they'd have to go to the official party to do so — one they ended up skipping.

The tension has been linked to Brooklyn's continued conflict with his younger brother Romeo, allegedly over unresolved matters regarding Romeo's girlfriend, Kim Turnbull. The brothers are reportedly estranged over the same issue.

Brooklyn allegedly dated Turnbull in the past, and even though the relationship had passed, it has still managed to create tension. TMZ's sources indicated that Brooklyn always had suspicions regarding Turnbull's ulterior motives concerning the Beckham family's fame. David and Victoria, on the other hand, are reported to have no problem with Turnbull.

While Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz did not attend the birthday party, sources indicate that they wished David well in private. The couple reportedly prefers to address family issues quietly and is not keen on going public for attention.

