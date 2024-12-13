Buckingham Palace Investigates After Housemaid Gets Arrested For Breaking Glass & Assaulting Bar Staff At Christmas Party

Officials at Buckingham Palace are looking into an incident involving a staffer who was arrested after a Christmas party. The staffer, reportedly a housemaid, was taken into custody following a disturbance at a bar near the palace.

On Tuesday, December 10, a group of around 50 royal staff members gathered at All Bar One, a pub on Victoria Street, London, after attending a Christmas drinks reception at Buckingham Palace.

The woman, aged 24, allegedly tried to assault a member of the bar staff and broke a glass during the event. Police responded to reports of the disturbance, and the woman was arrested on suspicion of common assault, criminal damage, and being drunk and disorderly.

A witness told The Sun that the situation was shocking: “I’ve never seen one person get that crazy during a night out. She was on another level.”

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that they were called to the bar following the incident. They said in a statement, “Officers were called to a bar in Victoria Street, SW1 following reports that a customer had smashed glasses and attempted to assault a member of staff.”

The police also confirmed the arrest as a 24-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of common assault, criminal damage, and being drunk and disorderly. She was taken into custody and released the following evening after being given a penalty notice for disorder.

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace addressed the situation on Friday, December 13. They stated that they were aware of an incident outside the workplace involving several Household staff who had previously attended an early evening reception at the Palace.

Although the gathering at the pub was described as an informal social event rather than an official Palace Christmas party, the Palace stated that the matter would be fully investigated.

The spokesperson added that while this was an informal social gathering, not an official Palace Christmas party, the facts will be fully investigated, with a robust disciplinary process followed concerning individual staff and appropriate action taken.

King Charles, who is set to host his own Christmas party for the extended royal family, is expected to welcome his relatives in the coming days. The royal family is then scheduled to spend the holidays at his Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

Despite this incident, the focus remains on the family’s festive plans, and no further details about the staffer's identity or the ongoing investigation have been shared by the Palace.

