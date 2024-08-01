Cardi B and Offset Are Officially Separating As the WAP Rapper Files For Divorce; Everything You Need to Know

Cardi B and Offset are officially separating as the WAP rapper filed for divorce for the second time! The UP rapper previously filed for divorce in September 2020 but later called it off, however, this time it's official. On Wednesday, July 31, the former filed for divorce from Offset after six years of marriage, a representative of Cardi B confirmed the news to Page Six.

The couple have had ups and downs in their relationships from cheating scandals to Cardi’s emotional breakdown on a livestream due to her relationship. In a recent Instagram Live, the rapper admitted that she’s been “single for a minute now.”

In the recorded video of the live stream, the Grammy-winning singer also admitted that she was excited to start “fresh.” She added, “I’m curious for a new life, for a new beginning. And yeah… I’m excited.”

However, after her public statement, Cardi B and the Migos star whom she calls one of her best friends, spent time together on New Year's Eve. Offset also directed her music video Like What (Freestyle) and the duo were spotted together at a Knicks game together in May.

In the same month during her interview with Rolling Stone, she revealed that the pair was "all right now." She added that, despite certain issues, they hold deep love and respect for one another.

“We’re best friends. And it’s like, ‘OK. Well, there was a time that I didn’t have a best friend, or I didn’t have a support system.’ It’s not even about ‘How do you leave a partner?’ How do you stop talking to your best friend?” Cardi told the outlet.

The pair’s on-and-off relationship started ever since they tied the knot in 2017. They had a massive fall over Offset’s infidelity and announced their separation in 2018. Although they reconciled shortly after, their relationship couldn’t sustain and the Bodak Yellow rapper filed for divorce in September 2020, which they later called off.

In an interview with Elle, Cardi admitted that her relationship has been rocky over the last few years. “I do know that my relationship has a lot of drama and everything. But there’s a lot of love, there's a lot of passion, there’s a lot of trust, there’s a big friendship,” she said.

Offset has also praised his former partner through social media posts. In an Instagram post, he penned down a heartfelt note for Cardi and thanked her for the changes she brought into his life. According to Page Six who first reported the news, Cardi B is seeking primary custody of their children after their divorce.