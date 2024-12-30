Chad Powers Trailer: Glen Powell Goes Undercover To Revive His Football Career In Hulu's Comedy Series — WATCH

After delivering blockbusters like Twisters and Anyone But You, Glen Powell is set to make a mark in the comedy genre as a football player in the upcoming Hulu series Chad Powers. The teaser of the show, which Powell co-wrote and co-created, was released by Hulu in Fall 2025.

The short clip gave a glimpse of Powell as a college football quarterback who disguises himself as Chad Powers to be part of the game. The show revolves around the Twisters actor’s character, whose NFL dreams get derailed due to his bad behavior.

Desperate to revive his career, he dons facial prosthetics and a wig to disguise himself as a new player. The 15-second clip showed Chad walking onto a struggling Southern football team for a second chance at his dream.

This concept was first explored by real-life quarterback Eli Manning in a 2022 sketch for SPN+'s Eli's Places. In the segment, produced by NFL Films and Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions, Manning disguised himself in a similar get-up as Chad to appear in walk-on tryouts for Penn State's football team.

The comedy series was first announced by Powell and co-writer Michael Waldron in a joint statement released back in February. “We’re both diehard college football fans. When we saw Eli as Chad Powers, we knew that was the way into a big, fun story about this world," the statement read.

"We’re excited to be part of this team and can’t wait to get Chad in the game. Think fast, run fast," it added. Powell, Waldron, Eli, and Peyton, along with ESPN and others, will executive produce the series. Steve Zahn, Wynn Everett, Perry Mattfeld, Quentin Plair, and Frankie A. Rodriguez round out the cast.

“I got something coming up. Something kind of big,” Powell says in the teaser. According to the show’s official synopsis, the series follows “a disgraced college quarterback named Russ Holliday who disguises himself as Chad Powers and walks onto a struggling Southern football team to revive his football career.”

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the Top Gun: Maverick actor admitted that this was one of the “hardest” roles he’s ever done. "He’s like the worst dude on the planet who puts on the mask of the most genial southern guy you’ve ever seen," he added.