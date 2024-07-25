Presumed Innocent Ending Explained: Who Killed Carolyn Polhemus If Rusty Didn’t?

Apple TV+ Presumed Innocent aired its Season 1 finale on July 24, wrapping up its mystery, that had viewers on the edge of their seats. The show is based on Scott Turow’s bestselling novel. From the start, fans were eager to see if the show would follow the book’s storyline or surprise us with a new twist.

In the final episode, all eyes were on the courtroom as the case reached its dramatic conclusion. Yes, the finale answered the burning questions: Who killed Carolyn Polhemus, and was Rusty guilty? Let’s dive into the dramatic conclusion and discover how the story unfolded.

Recap of the finale: episode 8, The Verdict

In the final episode, (titled The Verdict), the tension is high as Rusty goes on trial for Carolyn’s murder. The finale picks with Tommy Molto (Peter Sarsgaard) discovering a fire poker on his kitchen counter. Along with that he also gets a threatening note saying, “GO FUCK YOURSELF.” This made him look suspicious.

He calls the police. But with no evidence or fingerprints on the poker, doubts about its authenticity arise. The judge offered Rusty (Gyllenhaal) a mistrial, but he decided to continue with the trial. But he proceeds, hoping to clear his name once and for all.

The verdict

Rusty faces a crucial moment in the courtroom, delivering his own closing statement despite his counsel’s advice. Barbara (Ruth Negga), Rusty’s wife, offered to say he was home at midnight. The team thought it was too risky because of her affair. So, Rusty decided to give his closing statement, despite his family’s worries. He admits to his affair and betrayal. But he insists that he is innocent.

The defense argues that Rusty has an alibi, suggesting Carolyn’s time of death was wrong. This claims that Rusty couldn’t have been the murderer. The tension is palpable as the verdict is read: Rusty is found not guilty. His family and friends feel relieved.

Rusty was relieved but also frustrated that Carolyn’s killer was still at large. He blamed Tommy Molto for focusing on revenge instead of finding the truth. Tommy felt defeated, but Nico (O-T Fagbenle) told him to let go of the case and move on.

A shocking confession

Back at home, Rusty confronts Barbara after finding a packed suitcase. He accuses her of killing Carolyn, but Barbara denies it. He recalls his initial suspicions and his attempts to protect her. The real twist comes when their daughter Jaden (Chase Infinity) confesses to the crime.

She reveals that she went to confront Carolyn. And, in a fit of rage after learning Carolyn was pregnant with Rusty’s child, she killed her with the fire poker. She then hid the weapon and later planned it at Tommy’s house to protect her father.

The season ends on a complex note. Rusty assures his family that they will move on and never speak of the incident again. The final scenes show the Sabich family trying to live a normal life. The Sabich family gathers for a Thanksgiving meal. But then a shared glance between Rusty and Barabra suggests underlying tensions and the heavy burden of their secrets.

