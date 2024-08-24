How Teresa Giudice And Melissa Gorga Will Have To Patch Up To Save Real Housewives Of New Jersey; Report

The drama between Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga has always been a hot topic on Real Housewives of New Jersey. Their fiery feud has been a major part of the show’s storyline because it has often led to arguments and drama. But now, there’s a surprising twist in their story. Yes, reports are claiming that Teresa and Melissa are deciding to put their fury on hold.

Well, it’s not about mending their relationship—it’s all about business. Yes, the sisters-in-law want to save the show that made them famous and kept their careers on track. Let’s take a closer look at what exactly is happening between Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga.

Business over friendship

Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga have had a fiery relationship for years. Their fights have been a major part of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, keeping fans hooked season after season. But now, things have reached a critical point. A source close to the situation says the show’s future is at risk if they don’t find a way to get along.

Teresa and Melissa are putting their differences aside, but not for the sake of family. According to Life&Style, an insider said, “This is not about mending broken hearts or repairing their shattered relationship. Nope, it’s all about business.” And, because the show’s ratings are dropping, the network needs fresh drama to keep viewers engaged. “The show’s future is in danger. If Teresa and Melissa don’t make it, the entire franchise could be in trouble,” the source added.

Advertisement

Working together to keep their careers on track

Though Teresa and Melissa are far from friends, they both understand the importance of working together. This helps in keeping their reality TV careers on track and to keep the paychecks coming in. The insider said, “Let’s be real. They can’t stand each other, but they’re smart enough to know they have to work together if they want to keep those paychecks rolling in!”

The decision to pause their feud is all about business. The sisters-in-law have no plans to fix their personal issues or work on their sisterly bond. They’re doing this to keep The Real Housewives of New Jersey on the air and to keep the income they rely on.

ALSO READ: The Real Housewives Of New Jersey: Andy Cohen Admits To The Need To 'Rebrand' The Cast For Season 15

Melissa and Joe Gorga speak out

Melissa Gorga claimed that a real reconciliation might not happen. In an interview with Sherri Shepherd, Melissa said, Not right now… When someone is never happy for you or your marriage, it becomes very difficult. Sometimes, you have to recognize and remove the toxicity.

Advertisement

Melissa’s husband, Joe Gorga also believes that they’ve been at odds for years. And it does not look like they won’t be making up soon. He also claimed that the feud has been tough on him as Teresa was trying to tear their life apart.

Fans are now tired of their constant fights

The ongoing feud has impacted the show’s ratings. Viewers are now tired of their constant drama. Reports claim that the show’s popularity has dropped.

The feud is also causing problems among the cast. Friends of Teresa and Melissa are having to choose sides, which makes things even worse. For example, Jackie Goldschneider’s friendship with Teresa created problems with Melisa. This proves that the feud just not affect them but the whole cast of the show.

How did the feud begin?

The feud between Teresa and Melissa began when Melissa joined the show in 2011 as Teresa’s sister-in-law. Things were okay initially but with time it became tense. They often disagreed and fought, with their arguments becoming a big part of the show. Their drama over family issues and personal conflicts made their relationship look worse and worse over time. And, their feud became one of the most talked-about parts of the show.

Advertisement

You can watch The Real Housewives of New Jersey on Peacock and JioCinema. And stay tuned with PINKVILLA for more insights.

ALSO READ: 'Emotional And Sad': Melissa Gorga Shares Her Reaction To Daughter Antonia Leaving For College