Charlie Sheen's Daughter Sami Reveals Why They Haven't Spoken in a Year: 'This Sums It Up'

Sami Sheen, the 21-year-old daughter of Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen, hasn't spoken to the Two and a Half Men alum in over a year, and they last texted each other six months ago. In a tongue-in-cheek TikTok video, she is now publicly addressing the reason behind her rift with her dad.

Advertisement

The clip shows Sami roasting the actor and lip-syncing a viral moment from the actor's old interview on ABC’s 20/20, where he was questioned whether he had drugs at his home.

When asked, "Are there any drugs in the house?" Charlie responded in the 2011 interview, "If there are, you better find them and give them to me immediately," before mockingly adding, "Ooh, drugs in the house, ah, we’re all gonna die."

In the caption of the TikTok video, Sami wrote, "When people wonder why I haven’t spoken to my dad in a year but this is my dad."

Earlier this week, Sami spoke in detail about her strained relationship with her father on Gia Giudice’s Casual Chaos podcast. She revealed that the actor didn't get in touch with her or check up on her when she underwent a nose surgery.

Sami revealed that one of their conversations "tumbled into something really big," and she blocked her dad because he was sending her "some crazy stuff." She even blocked him on emails, but he got a new number on Christmas to send her "other crazy stuff."

Advertisement

She added, "I had to put a stop to it and tell him, ‘Do not contact me ever again because this is crazy.’”

Charlie, now 59, shares Sami and her younger sister Lola, 19, with his ex-wife Denise. The couple filed for divorce in 2006. While Sami and Charlie's relationship is complicated, he is really close to Lola. The younger daughter recently opened up about her newfound closeness with her father and called it a "blessing."

During an appearance on Denise Richards & Her Wild Things, Lola said that her relationship with Charlie has improved, and they often get pedicures together as part of their bonding time.

Charlie also has a daughter named Cassandra, whom he shares with his high school girlfriend Paula Profit. In 2011, he adopted his youngest daughter, Eloise.

ALSO READ: Justin Bieber's Reps DENY Claims of 20 Million USD Debt: 'It Bears No Resemblance to Reality'