Justin Bieber's Reps DENY Claims of 20 Million USD Debt: 'It Bears No Resemblance to Reality'

Justin Bieber's team is refuting allegations that the singer is in serious financial trouble after a recent report claimed he's in debt by millions of dollars. The article claimed the 2023 postponement of his Justice World Tour brought about continuing financial repercussions, including an alleged $20 million debt to tour promoter AEG.

According to Us Weekly, Bieber's representatives shut down the allegations as "clickbait stupidity" fueled by anonymous and "ill-informed" sources no longer working with the Sorry singer.

"This is just clickbait stupidity based on unnamed — and clearly ill-informed—‘sources,’ disappointed that they no longer work with Justin," the source's statement contained.

"As Justin forges his own way forward, these unnecessary stories and inaccurate assumptions will continue. But they won’t deter him from staying committed to following the right path," the source added.

Bieber's team pointed out that such reports inaccurately reflect the reality of his current life and accused insiders of trying to ruin the reputation of the singer.

The Baby singer's representatives vehemently denied the implication of financial trouble, averring that their detractors either do not understand the entertainment industry or are intentionally attempting to create a false narrative.

"Any source that is trying to sell you a story about alleged financial distress … either doesn’t understand the entertainment industry or, more likely, is trying to paint an unflattering portrait of Justin, which bears no resemblance to reality,” the source stated.

Fueling the speculation, sources who spoke to People painted Bieber as being emotionally and professionally struggling. Insiders are worried about what they claim are "poor choices" he is making on his friendships, money, and business partnerships.

One insider said the singer is coping with a range of personal stressors, such as the legal woes of Sean Diddy Combs' impending trial, distress with his clothing brands, strained relationship with former manager Scooter Braun, and more.

While speculation persists, Justin Bieber's present team insists that he is determined to move forward, irrespective of outside rumors.

