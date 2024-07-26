Check Out The 10 Things From Benedict Bridgerton's Book That Should Be Part Of Bridgerton Season 4

The Bridgerton series has captured hearts with its drama, romance, and historical charm. Each season brings a new focus, and fans are eagerly waiting for Season 4 to dive into Benedict Bridgerton’s story. Yes, Netflix has confirmed that Benedict will be the main character next season.

Season 3 already hinted at his prominent role with a touching farewell between him and his sister Eloise, who is heading to Scotland. To stay true to the book, several key elements from Benedict’s story should be included in the new season. Here’s a look at what should make its way into Bridgerton Season 4:

1. The Masquerade Ball

In An Offer from a Gentleman, the story begins with a masquerade ball. It is a crucial event that changes everything for Benedict and Sophie. At this ball, Sophie Beckett, disguised and escaping her harsh stepmother, meets Benedict. Although their romantic journey continues for three years after this event, the ball’s magical atmosphere is crucial.

Sophie’s hidden identity set the stage for a classic Cinderella romance. Bridgerton Season 4 should capture this moment. Perhaps it will focus on Benedict’s perspective to highlight how life-changing it was for him.

ALSO READ: Is Benedict Bridgerton An LGBTQ+ Character In Bridgerton Books? Explored

2. Sophie’s class differences

One of the key themes in An Offer from a Gentleman is the stark contrast between social classes. Sophie, the Earl of Penwood’s illegitimate daughter, lives a life far removed from the opulent world of the ton. After her father’s death, she becomes a servant to her stepmother, Araminta.

Her story highlights the challenges faced by the working class, which is a unique angle among the Bridgerton books. Season 4 will need to stay true to these themes to capture the essence of Sophie’s character and her relationship with Benedict.

Advertisement

3. Time at my cottage

In the book, after their initial meeting, Benedict and Sophie spend time together at My Cottage. This part of their story is essential, as it allows them to bond away from societal pressures. Benedict’s illness and Sophie’s care during this time further strengthened their relationship.

Bridgerton Season 4 should include this cozy, intimate setting to show how their relationship develops and solidifies.

ALSO READ: Is Benedict Bridgerton A Queer Character? Viral Fan Theory Explored

4. Araminta: The villain

Araminta, Sophie's stepmother, plays a crucial antagonistic role in the book. Her cruel treatment of Sophie and her selfish actions drive much of the plot. In Season 4, it’s essential to maintain Araminta’s role as a villain. Her actions significantly impact Sophie’s life and Benedict’s relationship with her.

5. The role of Posy

Posy is Sophie’s stepsister and unlike the other family members, she is kind and supportive. Even though Posy’s role in the story is not very big, it is very important. She is one of the few people who is nice to Sophie, and their bond is special.

Advertisement

In the story, Posy plays a crucial part, especially when she helps reveal things about Sophie’s dowry.

6. Sophie’s bond with Violet and the Bridgertons

Once Sophie joins Violet Bridgerton’s household, her warm relationship with the Bridgerton family becomes evident. Her kindness and ability to bond with the younger Bridgerton siblings endear her to Violet. This will make her a beloved member of the family. This aspect of Sophie’s story should be explored in Season 4, as it deepens Benedict’s feelings for her.

ALSO READ: Bridgerton Star Luke Thompson Drops Hints His Character Benedict Could Lead Next Season: 'As Long As I Keep Getting...'

7. Benedict’s artistic passion

In season 2, Benedict’s passion for painting was a key aspect of his character. By Season 4, it’s important to revisit this storyline, showing how Sophie inspires him to rediscover his artistic talents. This aspect of his character, which was sidelined in Season 3, will be important to revisit in Season 4.

8. Benedict’s disdain for the Ton

Benedict’s growing dissatisfaction with high society plays a significant role in An Offer from a Gentleman. Basically, in the book, he doesn’t like how the high society, called the ton, cares so much about looks and status. He thinks it’s fake and shallow. His love for Sophie, who is not part of the upper class, leads him to question the values and rules of high society again.

Advertisement

This creates a big problem for Benedict. He struggles between what society expects and what he feels is right in his heart.

ALSO READ: Bridgerton Season 3 Makes Stunning Return To The Top of Netflix TV Show Charts

9. The argument and separation

One of the most dramatic moments in An Offer from a Gentleman is the argument between Benedict and Sophie about their future. This argument is very intense and important for their story, as it shows how different their lives are and what they each believe in. Benedict loves Sophie but is worried about what society will think.

But Sophie wants a relationship based on respect and equality, not one where she feels less important.

10. The dramatic finale

In the book, there’s a really exciting part where Benedict and Violet break into prison to save Sophie. This happens near the end of the story and is called the climax. Benedict and Violet, who are both very brave, decide to break into the jail where Sophie is being held. They face many dangers and obstacles, but their love for Sophie drives them to take this risky action.

This scene is one of the most unforgettable moments in the book. Bridgerton Season 4 should include this scene to make things more intense and give a dramatic showdown.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Exploring Conclusion Of Bridgerton Season 3 Part 1: All Essential Details About First Part's Finale