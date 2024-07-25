Is Benedict Bridgerton An LGBTQ+ Character In Bridgerton Books? Explored

Bridgerton has had people talking as it includes queer romance. Those who have seen season 3 of this Netflix Regency-era series might be questioning Benedict Bridgerton’s sexual orientation. Although Benedict does not focus on his love life in the third season, he still gets to show it.

Benedict Bridgerton’s love affairs

Benedict, who is the second born among the Bridgertons often has close encounters with women. Nevertheless, viewers observed that he got along well with a male character introduced in Season 2. This aroused questions about his sexuality.

According to Showrunner Jess Brownell, future seasons will feature different types of love stories including those involving gays. “I think this is a show about the many ways in which people love. So it only feels right to show all how people love, including queer love. So we are exploring queer love stories across the next couple of seasons,” she tells Refinery 29.

Is Benedict Bridgerton pansexual?

As far as the books go, there are no specific mentions made about the sexuality of Benedict Bridgeton. However, Jess Brownell and actor Luke Thompson both agree that Benedict is pansexual. In an interview with Bustle, Thompson spoke about what Benedict went through in terms of discovering who he really was sexually during season three.

He said “Male sexuality, particularly, can feel boxy in the way that it’s explored. By our modern terms, the closest [descriptor] would be something along the lines of pansexuality…being attracted to the way that someone thinks and feels, regardless of gender.”

Throughout this season, Benedict is involved in sexual activity with Tilley Arnold and her friend Paul. Their steamy kisses and lovemaking cause Tilley to fall for him genuinely despite himself, while still leaving him unsure about commitment.

“If anything, [this throuple] confirmed something for him about himself,” says Jess Brownell to Entertainment Weekly, “Benedict has always been a character who hasn’t felt like he quite fits in society, but he hasn’t figured out how to break the rules in a way that works for him. His connection with Tilley Arnold this season is really about him figuring out how to be of society while still being true to himself.”

What’s next for Benedict in Bridgerton?

Benedict’s life story is told in book three An Offer from a Gentleman which the show skipped this season. Similar to Cinderella, Benedict meets an unknown woman at a ball. He has nothing else but her glove after she flees at midnight. They re-enter each other's lives under unusual circumstances and fall in love; they have four children according to the book.

Benedict’s journey of self-discovery and acceptance continues in Bridgerton. Exploring queerness adds more dimension to his character and reflects the inclusive nature of the series’ approach towards love stories. Fans can expect that there will be more of Benedict’s adventures in romance as the seasons proceed.

