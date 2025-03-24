Liam Payne's Ex Cheryl Makes First Public Appearance Since Singer's Death on Their Son Bear’s Birthday: READ

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of drug addiction, alcohol abuse and an individual's death.

The music industry was shocked when news of Liam Payne’s death surfaced. Now, months after the highly acclaimed singer passed away, his former partner made her first public appearance.

The person in question is Cheryl, with whom the What Makes You Beautiful singer had welcomed a son. According to reports, Cheryl was spotted in public for the first time since Liam Payne's passing, around the birthday of their son, Bear, who turned 8 years old on March 22.

Reports suggest that Cheryl was spotted in a restaurant with her mother and manager, Lily England.

A report from February this year revealed that at the time of Liam Payne’s death, the former One Direction singer had a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 2.7 grams per liter. These figures, published on February 21, were sourced from the National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor's Office No. 14.

Meanwhile, PEOPLE also reported details from a Spanish press release, which stated that Liam Payne had a combination of "cocaine metabolites, methylecgonine, benzoylecgonine, cocaethylene, and the medication sertraline" in his system.

For those unversed, the They Don't Know About Us singer passed away on October 16, 2024, at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Liam Payne was 31.

In connection with Liam Payne’s death due to drugs, Braian Paiz was charged with selling narcotics for cash. Paiz claimed that he had not sold drugs to the singer but had offered them as a gift.

However, later on, security footage revealed that Liam Payne had been asking for cash at the hotel’s reception where he was staying.

A report released in November confirmed that Payne had alcohol, cocaine, and prescription antidepressants in his system within 72 hours of his death. The initial autopsy also revealed multiple injuries, along with internal and external hemorrhaging.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.