Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar To Hit Theaters Again To Celebrate Film’s 10th Anniversary; Details Inside

Christopher Nolan’s Oscar-winning movie Interstellar is set to hit theaters again on its 10th anniversary. While the news of re-releasing the hit film had been making headlines for a while, Imax announced on Thursday, November 7, that on the occasion of the movie completing 10 years, since it was first screened in cinema halls, it will run the award-winning film exclusively for one week.

The movie will be screened in selected states, including New York, Texas, California, Arizona, Florida, and Indianapolis. Interstellar is based on science fiction and tells the story of an ex-NASA pilot who is asked to visit space and discover another planet where humans can survive.

According to the film's official synopsis, “When Earth becomes uninhabitable in the future, a farmer and ex-NASA pilot, Joseph Cooper, is tasked to pilot a spacecraft, along with a team of researchers, to find a new planet for humans.”

As for the cast members, the movie stars Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Matt Damon, John Lithgow, Jessica Chastain, Michael Caine, Timothée Chalamet, Ellen Burstyn, Bill Irwin, Wes Bentley, David Oyelowo and Casey Affleck.

ALSO READ: Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar Re-Release Date Pushed Ahead Amid Its 10th Anniversary; Know Why

At the time of its release, the movie was declared a blockbuster at the box office, earning $730 million. The film was nominated for five categories at the Academy Awards and bagged the trophy for Best Visual Effects.

Advertisement

Apart from Interstellar, director Christopher Nolan has worked closely with Imax on The Dark Knight, including his collaboration with Warner Bros. studios.

Meanwhile, the ace filmmaker will yet again collaborate closely with Imax for his upcoming film. While the title has yet to be dropped, the media reports suggest that Nolan will incorporate never-before-used technology to make the movie one cinematic marvel.

Moreover, the film will star Matt Damon in the lead role and will hit theaters in July 2026.

ALSO READ: Is Interstellar 2 Happening? Here’s The Latest Update On Christopher Nolan's Epic