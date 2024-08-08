Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar Re-Release Date Pushed Ahead Amid Its 10th Anniversary; Know Why

Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar caused waves globally in the world of cinema when it was released in 2021. The film is still to this date celebrated in almost all aspects of it. To celebrate its 10th anniversary, the film was set to be released in September, however, it has now been delayed.

As per the report by Variety, the blockbuster, which was supposed to re-release in theaters on September 27, will now hit the theaters on December 6. It will be screened in 70mm Imax prints along with digital screens.

As per the outlet, the insiders equipped with the knowledge said that the theatrical release date was delayed in order to align with the home entertainment relaunch. Warner Bros (Co-producer) and Paramaount will work with each other on the revival.

According to the publication the studio insiders dispute the speculation that the 70mm prints of the science fiction film were demolished. Paramount claimed that they have archived more copies of the film than most other pictures. It is to be noted that while playing on the big screen, reels of the films experience wear and tear so it is common for them to be of no use after being utilized for theatrical runs.

Back in 2014, the film was released in film format which was a challenging task as many theaters had opted for digital projectors. Interstellar, while being filmed was shot with a combination of 35mm anamorphic film and 64mm Imax.

It will be interesting to watch the box office number after the re-release as the film has a wide fanbase. In 2014, the film garnered USD 731 million globally, thanks to the compelling storytelling and the brilliant acting by the ensemble cast. The movie stars Matthew McConaughey, Jessica Chastain, Anne Hathaway, Matt Damon, Mackenzie Foy, Timothee Chalamet, Michael Caine and many more.

The director of the venture is notorious for his amazing filmmaking skills. His 2023 released Oppenheimer is another testament to it. The film was successful in being the talk of the media worldwide. The Academy Award-winning movie also had an ensemble cast including Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt, Josh Hartnett, Jack Quaid, and many more. Nolan had urged moviegoers to seek out the film in 70mm Imax for a better experience.

