Coachella Week 2 Goes Hard For Lady Gaga as She Perfectly Handles Mic Mishap: 'At Least You Know I Sing Live'

Lady Gaga has gotten the tag of an ‘icon ' for multiple reasons, one of them also includes handling a malfunction while performing live flawlessly. The Just Dance songstress did the same as she entertained the audience during her Coachella set.

Gaga, who headlined the grand music event for its second weekend, on Friday, April 18, at Indio, California, met with an unfortunate incident where her microphone glitched as she sang the fan-favourite track, Abracadabra, which was her second song in the set.

Advertisement

But this did not stop her from wowing the audience. A point came, before she moved to a different section of the Coachella stage, where she got a regular microphone to use instead of the headset she had on, per People magazine.

She held the mic in one hand, and her other hand was busy holding a cane. Despite everything, she made sure to slay on the stage. After that, the Bad Romance artist wore a new headset and appeared on stage again, according to the outlet.

But Gaga made sure to mention the mishap to the audience later during the show. She reportedly apologized to the crowd and quipped, “At least you know I sing live.” The vocalist further added, “I guess all we can do is our best, and I’m certainly giving you my best tonight."

For the unversed, the headlining show marked her return to Coachella after she stepped in for Beyoncé in 2017 after the Lemonade singer was pregnant with twins.

Advertisement

Other headliners for this year’s grand event also include Green Day and Post Malone, as well as Travis Scott.

ALSO READ: Megan Thee Stallion Accuses Tory Lanez of Disruptive Behaviour Amid Defamation Lawsuit