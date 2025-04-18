Megan Thee Stallion Accuses Tory Lanez of Disruptive Behaviour Amid Defamation Lawsuit

Meghan Thee Stallion has asked a judge to hold Tory Lanez in contempt of court over his disrespectful behavior during a deposition related to the case. According to TMZ, the rapper’s attorney filed a motion asking why Lanez shouldn’t be guilty in the civil case Meghan filed against Milagro Cooper.

Advertisement

The Mamushi rapper filed a complaint against Cooper for allegedly using her social media accounts to spread “defamatory statements, deepfake porn videos, and outright lies.” It has now been revealed that Cooper conducted the profane acts on command from Lanez, real name Daystar Peterson.

When the latter was called to give his testimony to the court, he behaved disruptively, as alleged by Meghan’s attorney. The attorney claimed that Peterson acted as if he didn’t understand the meaning of words like “discuss” and “approve.”

He allegedly caused a ruckus by not obeying the law and making bizarre claims like the attorney’s hair dye was too “distracting” for him. He reportedly told the attorney to bring a hairbrush the next time they try to dispose of him. His remarks were downright disrespectful and insulting.

In response, the law firm helping Lanez with his criminal appeal sent an email alleging that their firm does not represent him in the civil lawsuit. The email mentioned that the attorneys wouldn’t stop Meghan or her lawyers if they demanded that a judge punish Lanez for his behavior.

Advertisement

The latter is convicted of “negligent discharge of a firearm, assault with a semiautomatic firearm” as per TMZ. He’s also been convicted of carrying an unregistered firearm in 2022 after prosecutors accused him of shooting the rapper in the foot.

He has since received a 10-year imprisonment sentence. Moreover, the Savage hitmaker has been given a restraining order against Lanez ever since the incident. She pleaded for the order, claiming she hadn’t been in “peace” since being shot.