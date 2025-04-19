Post Malone Scores Early Legal Victory in Custody Battle Over Daughter Against Ex-Fiancée Hee Sung 'Jamie' Park

Post Malone has taken a significant lead in the custody battle for his two-year-old daughter. The chart-topping artist filed for custody in Utah just days before his ex-fiancée, Hee Sung “Jamie” Park, submitted her own petition in California—an early move that could save him millions.

According to court documents obtained by Page Six, Post Malone (born Austin Richard Post) filed custody paperwork on Monday, April 14, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Just two days later, on Wednesday, Park filed her petition in Los Angeles. Because Malone filed first, legal jurisdiction falls to Utah, a state with far less costly child support statutes compared to California.

Sources told TMZ that Malone and Park had previously shared 50/50 custody in Utah, which played a role in his decision to file there. Park reportedly relocated to California at the beginning of 2025 after the couple officially ended their relationship in late 2024. Insiders claim her move was financially motivated, possibly aiming to take advantage of California’s more favorable terms for custodial parents.

The identity of Malone’s ex-fiancée was publicly confirmed for the first time on Friday, as reports emerged of her attempt to gain full custody. The name of their daughter, born May 26, 2022, remains undisclosed in public court filings, where she is referred to only as “DDP.”

Malone, 29, has not publicly commented on the case, and his full list of legal filings has yet to be released. Meanwhile, the “Sunflower” singer has moved on romantically and is currently dating Christy Lee, a student at Parsons School of Design. The new couple has been seen together on several public outings, most recently on a shopping trip in Paris earlier this month.

While the legal proceedings are still in their early stages, Post Malone’s swift action in filing for custody may prove pivotal in the case’s outcome. As the battle unfolds between the former couple, all eyes will be on the Utah courts to see how this high-profile custody fight plays out.

