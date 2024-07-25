'Cracked Like A Potato Chip': Keanu Reeves Reveals How He Injured His Knee While Filming For Good Fortune

Keanu Reeves recently detailed how he injured his knee while filming for his upcoming comedy Good Fortune. Reeves shared that during one scene, he was in a cold plunge with his co-star Seth Rogen and director Aziz Ansari (who also stars in his project). The John Wick actor said that after finishing this sequence, he was cold and shuffling, and that’s when he fractured his knee. Read on further to know more details!



Keanu Reeves recalls how he injured his knee on the set of Good Fortune

Keanu Reeves recently appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to discuss his and China Miéville's new novel The Book of Elsewhere. During the conversation, Colbert showed the picture of Reeves' injured knee and asked the actor what happened to his knee.

The celebrated actor shared that he was shooting a scene with his co-stars Aziz Ansari and Seth Rogen, and they were in a "cold plunge," noting that he was "loving" it and was standing there. However, Reeves recalled just when they had finished the scene, explaining, "You know when you’re cold and you’re [shuffling]? I had a bathing suit and a towel, and you put it over your head, and you do the cold shuffle?”

He added that while he was doing a "cold shuffle" in a room with protective carpets, there was like a "little pocket," and his foot got caught in that pocket, explaining that when he went down, his knee didn't move with the rest of his body and then in slow motion, he fell. Reeves concluded, "My arms came out, but then my knee failed because it’s got some stuff, and I spiked… and my patella, kneecap, cracked like a potato chip.”

Good Fortune director Aziz Ansari says Keanu Reeves is an 'angel'

According to Deadline, in April at CinemaCon 2024, Aziz Ansari presented his Lionsgate film Good Fortune and praised Keanu Reeves at the event. He mentioned that 15 days into shooting the project, The Matrix movie actor "tripped on the rug" and injured his knee. Reeves plays the role of Gabriel, an angel in the movie, as his co-star and director Ansari said, "He actually is an angel. This is the first time he’s gotten to play his true form."

As per the outlet, in the film Good Fortune, Ansari plays a down-on-his-luck man working on different jobs to make ends meet. He then meets Jeff (Seth Rogen), a wealthy man for whom he performs various jobs, like installing a disco floor and fixing a pool heater. Keanu Reeves plays an "angel" who swaps Rogen’s wealthy lifestyle with Ansari’s, giving him the rich life that Rogen had.