Dana Carvey Regrets Cracking Jokes On Lady Gaga During His Biden Episode; Reveals Joke He Should Have Delivered Instead

Dana Carvey is addressing the Lady Gaga joke that did not land well during the SNL episode, where he came in to mimic Joe Biden. During his appearance on the Fly on the Wall podcast, the actor-comedian reflected on the failed set and claimed that he did have a set of Joker ready and should have delivered it instead. On the episode, Carvey was joined by Maya Rudolph and Andy Samberg, who too stepped in dressed up as the political figures.

While talking to the podcast host, Carvey claimed, "So I do the little Biden piece as part of the Bret Baier interrogating Maya-Kamala. And he's kind of confused. He starts talking about the Joker movie, but they don't know it."

As per the clip released by the team of Saturday Night Live, it is showcased that Bret Brier, portrayed by Alec Baldwin, takes the center stage and plays an out of context video, where Carvey’s Biden can be heard badmouthing Kamala Harris/Maya Rudolph.

The comedian in the clip says, "Folks, we have other problems on our hands.” He further says, "Four years ago, it was amazing. It was the guy you wanted. But now they got this girl, and people are going, 'What's she doing here?'"

However, in the next scene, Rudolph clarifies that Carvey wasn’t talking about Harris but an upcoming at the time, Joker: Folie a Duex. Biden asked, "And why's she singing?" He continues with his questions, "What's a Folie à Deux? What's ga ga ga ga goo ga? What is it? Come on! No Joker. No joke."

Meanwhile, recently explaining the process that went behind the formation of the joke, the actor shared on the podcast that he had better jokes prepared. Carvey revealed, "I went; who's the lady gagaga? You know, whatever. I did that. Didn't land."

He added, "I thought later, I should have said, 'And who's Whackin Phoenix? Who the hell is he? Whackin Phoenix would have gotten a big laugh.'"

During the conversation, the actor-comedian stated that he might soon make a surprise visit without the performer of the SNL even knowing.

