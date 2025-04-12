Daniel Goddard Returns to Soap Operas; Joins Leading Cast of Hit Series General Hospital After 3-Year Hiatus

Daniel Goddard is making his return to the TV screen. The highly acclaimed actor will next be seen in General Hospital. The Young and the Restless alum, 53, is set to play a mysterious new character—Henry Dalton, an environmental physics professor under investigation, as reported by Soap Opera Digest.

For those who may not know, Daniel Goddard portrayed Cane Ashby on The Young and the Restless for about 12 years, from 2007 to 2019.

Interestingly, General Hospital fans won’t have to wait long to see Daniel Goddard’s debut on the series. According to TV Insider, the actor will appear in the episode airing on Thursday, April 15.

It’s also worth noting that the Trisha Goddard Show star had taken a three-year hiatus from acting prior to this return.

Opening up to Soap Opera Digest, Daniel Goddard revealed that his talent manager, Michael Bruno, initially called him to audition for the role of Jack Brennan. While he didn’t land that part, something even better came his way.

According to PEOPLE, the creators of General Hospital decided to develop a brand-new character specifically for Goddard, paving the way for his much-anticipated comeback.

“I was just gobsmacked by it,” The Age of Kali actor told Soap Opera Digest.

Speaking about his new role, Daniel Goddard added, “I said to Frank [Valentini, executive producer], ‘Don’t tell me anything about the character.’” His reasoning was simple—he wanted to discover Henry Dalton organically, both through his performance and from the audience’s perspective.

To celebrate his return and his new journey on General Hospital, the actor even shared a video on Instagram.

