Victoria Beckham Living Her ‘Worst Nightmare’ Amid Ugly Fallout With Son Brooklyn and Nicole Peltz: Report

Victoria Beckham is reportedly in a rift with her eldest son, Brooklyn, and his wife, Nicola Peltz. The news comes in after David Beckham and his wife snubbed their son for not attending the former athlete’s 50th birthday celebration.

In conversation with The Sun, a source close to the Beckhams revealed that the parents of four were upset over Brooklyn’s decision to miss his father’s milestone birthday.

They also revealed that Victoria is suffering her worst nightmare, as she never thought that she would have a fallout with her son.

While speaking to the outlet, an insider shared, “This is Victoria’s worst nightmare. The thought of any of her children falling out gives her sleepless nights.” They continued, “It’s been difficult with Brooklyn since he met Nicola, and there’s no denying that there was a family fallout over their wedding. But Victoria and David have worked hard to get things back on track, so this is a real blow.”

Meanwhile, Brooklyn and his wife have kept an evident distance from his parents and siblings and have also been absent from the majority of the events hosted in recent times.

Moreover, the reports also suggest that apart from his parents, Brooklyn is also at a tiff with his younger brother, Romeo, over his new girlfriend, Kim Turnbull.

However, a close source confirmed that it was untrue. They said, “It’s just an excuse to find an argument.”

The eldest son of the Beckhams also marked his absence at his mom Victoria's fashion show, which was held in Paris earlier this year. All other family members were present to support the young one.

As for the 26-year-old’s tension with his family members, it was rumored that Brooklyn and his wife had declined the invitation to the Met Gala 2025. However, clearing the air, an insider stated, “Nicola and Brooklyn were never confirmed to attend the Met [Gala].”

The source further added that the couple was not going to attend the fashion event “in hopes they could see David [Beckham] and celebrate his birthday with him that week/weekend instead.”

David Beckham celebrated his 50th birthday alongside his family and close friends.

