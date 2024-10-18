David Harbor Shares Major Update About Stranger Things Season 5; Reveals THIS Episode Is The 'Best They've Ever Done'

Stranger Things star David Harbour recently shared about the different exciting outcomes the makers have planned. The actor talked about what's next to come in the fifth season finale of the Netflix series.

Harbour, who plays Jim Hopper in Stranger Things, opened up at the Happy Sad Confused podcast’s 10th-anniversary celebration and stated that he has a few strong opinions about the series, which may not match with the audience.

Calling himself “very critical of this show,” while sharing his views on October 17, 2024, the Violent Night actor added, “They land the plane, and it is the best episode they’ve ever done.”

Recalling the time when he and other cast members of the series were going through the script of the final episode of Stranger Things season five, Harbour mentioned that the actors around him started crying.

“About the last 20 minutes, it was just uncontrollably crying, waves of different people. Noah Schnapp being my favorite,” the Black Widow star joked, also imitating the Stranger Sharks actor’s sobbing.

Then talking about the prime actors, who have been doing Stranger Things since they were very young, Harbour stated that the series happens to be the childhood of cast members such as Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, and Caleb McLaughlin.

While Brown is now 20, she stepped into the role of Eleven when she was just 11. Similarly, Wolfhard, who is 21 now, started in the series when he was 12. Matarazzo, 22, McLaughlin, 23, and Schnapp, 20, started when they were 13, 14, and 11, respectively.

Talking further about the series’s next season, David Harbour mentioned that the idea is well-examined and pictured beautifully.

“It's such a great episode, and it's such a great season. You guys will love it,” the Brokeback Mountain star mentioned, concluding his words.

While the streamer has not revealed the official storyline of the upcoming season, it might follow the young ones of Hawkins as they fight against Vecna in an attempt to defeat her.

Besides the Enola Holmes actress, along with Wolfhard, Matarazzo, McLaughlin, Schnapp, and Harbour, the next season might even bring back great names such as Winona Ryder, Maya Hawke, Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Priah Ferguson, Sadie Sink, and more.

You can stream the first four seasons of Stranger Things on Netflix.

