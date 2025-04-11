Days of Our Lives April 9 Episode Recap: Sami Confronts Belle, While Philip and Xander Have Much to Celebrate

Gabi is shocked as Philip and Xander tell her that Gabi Chic no longer belongs to her. Courtesy of a merger and Wei Shin's treachery, the company is now theirs. Gabi protests, but the sale is sealed. She threatens to leave, but they don't care—she's just a face now, provided she obeys.

Sarah catches Alex at Titan complaining about Philip's ascension. He attributes all of it to her lies. "Now that son of a bitch Philip owns not one, but two companies he has no right to," Alex tells Sarah. Sarah reminds them to keep the big picture in mind: Philip and Xander are getting along.

Johnny reads The Spectator's piece at Abe and Paulina's and recalls taking Roman's gun. Chad comes by. Johnny admits he has not gone to see EJ and does not know if he cares. He is still furious about EJ's history with Sami. Their adoption did not go through. Chad tells him not to let this opportunity slip by to say goodbye. Johnny hears him, vowing to consider it.

At the same time, Sami catches Belle declaring her love to EJ, who is in a coma. The tension heats up quickly. Sami calls Belle a stand-in. Belle retorts that EJ chased her. Sami admonishes Belle, saying, "Oh, I am being civil. But you can’t expect me not to react to walking in to hear my baby sister declaring her love to the father of my children."

Kate, upstairs, is shocked by an unexpected visit from Rex. He explains that EJ wasn't involved in the attack, and just as they're about to get further into this, Kate receives a congratulatory text from Philip.

