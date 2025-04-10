Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Sami Push Belle Too Far?

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Thursday, April 10, tease plenty of drama as Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) stirs the pot with Belle Black (Martha Madison), while Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) urges Johnny DiMera (Carson Boatman) to repair his fractured relationship with EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel). Meanwhile, Rex Brady (Kyle Lowder) returns home to some fiery emotions, and Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) faces a new takeover crisis.

Advertisement

At the hospital, Sami catches Belle confessing her feelings to EJ and wastes no time making a sarcastic jab. Given Sami’s complicated history with EJ, she’s not thrilled about Belle moving in on her ex. Sami will continue poking at Belle, doing everything she can to get under her skin. How far will Belle let Sami push her before snapping?

Meanwhile, with EJ in a medically induced coma, Chad steps up to counsel Johnny. Although Chad is no stranger to EJ’s flaws, family ties still matter. Chad warns Johnny not to waste precious time and encourages him to mend fences with his father before it’s too late, reflecting on the loss of his own father, Stefano DiMera.

Elsewhere, Rex arrives back in Salem with his arm in a sling after a hit-and-run accident. Though Rex reassures Kate Roberts Brady (Lauren Koslow) that he’s fine, Kate’s fury boils over at the thought that EJ might have orchestrated the crash. While Rex tries to calm her suspicions, he can see just how close Kate is to taking drastic action.

Advertisement

Over at Gabi Chic, Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) and Philip Kiriakis (John-Paul Lavoisier) strut in like they own the place, throwing their weight around after teaming up with Dr. Wei Shin. As Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) gets ousted, Gabi faces a hostile takeover — and Xander and Philip are more than ready to gloat over her misfortune.

Meanwhile, Alex Kiriakis (Robert Scott Wilson) struggles with guilt. Although he continues to hide the truth about the forged letter, he comes clean to Sarah Horton Kiriakis (Linsey Godfrey) about his growing discomfort with the lies and the treatment of Xander.

Thursday’s episode of Days of Our Lives promises fireworks as family loyalties are tested, old grudges reignite, and power struggles hit a boiling point. Will Sami succeed in breaking Belle’s cool? Will Chad convince Johnny to heal old wounds? Tune in to see the emotional fallout.