Days of Our Lives May 21 Episode Recap: Why Did Sarah Throw Xander Out of the House? Find out

In the Days of Our Lives’ latest episode, which aired on May 21, 2025, Paulina hands the key to her and Abe’s old place to Johnny and Chanel. Soon, the young couple heads out to the Sip ‘n Paint fundraiser.

Meanwhile, Xander enters his home after his interrogation, and Sarah asks her mother to give them some space. Sarah does not waste any time and asks him about Phylip. She gets her answer when she snatches his bad hand, and he coldly looks at her.

As Sarah walks away, she says that he cannot even look at Xander. To this, he responds, “Oh, trust me, darling. The feeling is mutual.” It became clear that Xander is aware of what Sarah knew about Philip. He refuses to say how he found out.

Sarah further says that she was terrified of what power would do to Xander without any person checking on him. To this, Xander says, “Oh, Sarah. I’m truly touched.” Sarah then tells him that she loves and accepts him, but she has not forgotten what he was capable of and wants him to be a better individual.

She explained that she took the wrong decision for the right reasons. Xander does not confess to what he did, but if he did, it was Sarah’s fault. Being honest from the beginning would have kept them from bonding, undermining Xander, and pushing the entire thing.

This does not sit well with her. She snaps at Xander, stating that her only mistake was believing that he would be a decent human. She throws him out. Once he begins pushing back, she tells him that it was her mother’s house as well and that he would not be taking Victoria.

Later, Xander says that he will pack. Once he leaves, Sarah is seen crying. Once Maggie returns, Sarah says that it was over with Xander.

