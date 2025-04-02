Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Chanel Dupree Push EJ DiMera Away for Good?

In the upcoming episode of Days of Our Lives airing on Wednesday, April 2, Chanel Dupree DiMera reaches her breaking point with EJ DiMera, while Paulina Price steps in to comfort Jada Hunter as she faces an uncertain future. Meanwhile, Rafe Hernandez opens up to Gabi Hernandez about his troubles with Jada. With emotions running high, relationships hang in the balance in Salem.

Brady Black and Belle Black take a moment to catch up, likely discussing the latest news surrounding John Black, Brady’s split from Ava Vitali, and Belle’s failed wire mission. Their conversation will set the stage for the intense developments ahead.

Meanwhile, Chanel will confront EJ over the emotional turmoil he has caused Johnny DiMera. With Johnny now fully aware of the truth about his conception, he has turned against EJ, leaving Chanel struggling to support him. Frustrated, Chanel may demand that EJ stop coming around Paulina’s apartment, fearing that every interaction only worsens the situation.

As tensions flare between Chanel and EJ, Paulina turns her focus to Jada, who is still reeling from her separation from Rafe. Though Jada may not divulge every detail, Paulina will sense her distress and offer her a shoulder to lean on.

Jada’s troubles stem from Rafe’s anger over her one-night stand with Shawn Brady. Although Jada tried to explain her actions, Rafe lashed out, blaming her for not realizing that Arnold Feniger was an imposter. Adding to the tension, Rafe was upset that Jada didn’t confess the truth sooner, leading him to push for a separation. While Jada remains hopeful that this break is temporary, she fears that Rafe may never forgive her.

On the other side of town, Rafe confides in Gabi about Jada’s confession and the emotional weight he’s carrying. Gabi, echoing Jada’s previous argument, suggests that Rafe is more frustrated with the circumstances—and with EJ—than with Jada herself. She may push Rafe to reconsider his decision and fight for his relationship.

However, fixing things won’t be easy, especially when Rafe sees Jada turning to Shawn for support later in the week. With jealousy and misunderstandings piling up, their relationship may be on even shakier ground.

As emotions run high in Salem, Days of Our Lives promises an episode full of heartbreak, confrontation, and tough decisions. Will Chanel convince EJ to keep his distance? Can Jada find a way to mend her relationship with Rafe? And will Rafe realize his true feelings before it’s too late? Stay tuned to see how the drama unfolds.