Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Hope Uncover Doug III’s Necklace Theft?

Thursday’s Days of Our Lives promises drama-filled family moments and growing unease. Hope Brady returns to Salem and quickly grows suspicious of Doug Williams III, whose charm hides a sneaky secret. Meanwhile, Marlena offers comfort to Belle as she faces heartbreak, and Xander pressures Stephanie to make a tough decision.

Jennifer Horton Deveraux returns home after seeing Marie Horton off, only to find Doug Williams III mingling with Lucas Horton and Julie Williams. As the family reminisces about Doug Williams’ legacy, Jennifer joins the nostalgic conversation. However, the cheerful atmosphere masks Doug III’s secret—he’s the culprit behind the time capsule necklace theft.

Doug continues to play innocent, but his deceit may not last long. Hope Brady arrives back in Salem and heads to the cemetery to lay flowers on Doug Williams’ grave, joined by Shawn Brady and Ciara Brady Weston. Their family reunion is bittersweet as they honor Doug’s memory.

Later, Hope visits the Horton house and encounters Doug III for the first time. Mistaking him for an intruder, her instincts immediately raise red flags. Julie’s explanation of Doug III’s arrival doesn’t ease Hope’s doubts, especially when she learns about his recent time in jail.

Hope’s police experience and keen instincts make her uneasy, and she might begin to suspect Doug III’s involvement in the necklace theft. This suspicion could spark tension with Julie, who remains convinced of her grandson’s innocence.

Meanwhile, Marlena comforts Belle Black Brady as she takes steps to finalize her divorce from Shawn. Sharing dessert and heartfelt advice, Marlena provides support during Belle’s difficult time.

Elsewhere, Xander Kiriakis tracks down Stephanie Johnson with a bold request: to cut ties with Philip Kiriakis as a PR client. Stephanie refuses, defending Philip’s right to contest Victor Kiriakis’ will and insisting on her role in restoring his image. Despite Xander’s pushback, Stephanie and Philip’s professional connection may deepen into something more personal.

As Hope keeps a close eye on Doug III, his secret may soon come to light, threatening to fracture the Horton family’s fragile unity. With tensions brewing and relationships evolving, Days of Our Lives promises even more twists and turns in Salem. Stay tuned!

