Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Johnny DiMera Save His Marriage to Chanel After Betrayal?

Tuesday, January 7, delivers high-stakes drama in Salem as love, betrayal, and second chances take center stage. Leo Stark and Javi Hernandez face the possibility of rekindling their romance, while Chanel DiMera contemplates ending her marriage to Johnny. Meanwhile, Stephanie Johnson approaches Chad DiMera for help, and Joy Wesley finds comfort in Alex Kiriakis after a public confrontation.

As Days of Our Lives picks up from Monday’s cliffhanger, Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart) reunites with Javi Hernandez (Al Calderon). After confessing his lingering feelings to Jada Hunter (Elia Cantu), Javi seems open to giving Leo another shot. DOOL spoilers hint that this former super couple may be on the brink of a romantic reconciliation.

Across town, Chanel DiMera (Raven Bowens) struggles with the fallout from Johnny DiMera’s (Carson Boatman) betrayal. Although Johnny and Joy Wesley (AlexAnn Hopkins) didn’t cross physical boundaries, their secrecy and EJ DiMera’s (Dan Feuerriegel) attempts to pay off Joy have left Chanel feeling betrayed.

Chanel's decision to quit Body and Soul might not be the only bombshell—Tuesday’s episode could see her asking Johnny for a divorce. Frustrated with the DiMera family's toxic dynamics, Chanel might feel there’s no path forward in her marriage.

Stephanie Johnson (Abigail Klein) approaches Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) for assistance. While it’s unclear whether this pertains to Body and Soul or another matter, their alliance could shift dynamics in Salem.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Joy Wesley is left emotionally wrecked after her confrontation with Chanel in Horton Square. Alex Kiriakis (Robert Scott Wilson) steps in to console her, and the pair’s recent steamy New Year’s Eve encounter may pave the way for another intimate moment. Joy’s vulnerability and Alex’s charm could reignite their spark, but will it lead to something more meaningful?

Tuesday’s Days of Our Lives promises intense emotional drama and pivotal choices. Will Leo and Javi find their way back to each other? Can Johnny convince Chanel to give their marriage another chance? And how will Joy and Alex navigate their complicated connection? Don’t miss the gripping twists and heartfelt moments in Salem!

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Javi Rekindle Things with Leo and Can Rafe Escape EJ’s Grip?