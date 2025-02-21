Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Rafe Finally Escape While Rachel Faces Arrest?

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Friday, February 21, promise intense drama as multiple characters face life-altering consequences. Rachel Blake is arrested, Ava Vitali is rushed to the hospital, and Rafe Hernandez struggles to break free from his captors. Meanwhile, Kristen DiMera schemes with EJ DiMera, and Jada Hunter gets shocking news about "Rafe's" betrayal.

At the Blake house, Brady Black and Steve Johnson rescue Ava, who reveals that Kristen’s mother is alive and has been holding her hostage. This revelation prompts Steve to search for Rachel, determined to end the chaos. Meanwhile, Kristen tries to convince EJ to support her latest plot, which involves a mysterious drug. Rather than opting for a deadly solution, Kristen may be planning to erase Rafe and Ava’s memories to cover her tracks.

As Rafe desperately tries to negotiate his freedom, Rachel refuses to let him go. However, Steve’s relentless investigation leads to Rachel being taken into custody. She is soon handcuffed and interrogated at the police station. Meanwhile, Ava alerts Brady to another presence in the house, raising further concerns about Kristen’s schemes.

Back at the Blake house, EJ attempts to inject Rafe with a syringe again, but Rafe fights back, leading to a chaotic confrontation. Whether he manages to escape or remains in danger will be revealed as the tension unfolds. Ava, on the other hand, shares her side of the story with Brady at the hospital. He may ask her to stay silent about Rachel’s involvement, given that Child Protective Services is already investigating.

Elsewhere, Jada is blindsided by Javi Hernandez’s revelation that “Rafe” cheated on her before their wedding. The stripper scandal shocks Jada, but she appreciates Javi’s honesty and leans on Shawn Brady for support. Shawn later finds himself entangled in Rachel’s arrest at the police station, which could lead to the truth about Rafe’s situation finally coming to light.

With Rachel facing legal trouble, Rafe struggling to escape, and Ava recovering from her ordeal, Friday’s episode is packed with shocking twists. Will Rafe finally break free, or will Kristen’s plan succeed in keeping the truth buried? Stay tuned as the drama unfolds in Salem.