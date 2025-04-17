Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Vivian Blow Up Philip’s Lie and Shatter Sarah’s Secret?

On April 17, Days of Our Lives gears up for a high-stakes episode as secrets unravel, tempers flare, and alliances teeter on the edge. Vivian Alamain is ready to expose a major lie, Sarah Kiriakis faces the weight of her deceit, and Marlena Evans reaches her breaking point in her search for answers.

Advertisement

Things kick off with Sarah Kiriakis making a quiet confession to Maggie. She admits to forging Victor’s letter and hiding the truth from Xander — hoping the damage can somehow be contained. But her efforts are about to come crashing down.

Elsewhere, Vivian storms into Xander’s office after clashing with Philip and wastes no time spilling the truth: the letter was a fake, and Philip has no right to Titan shares. Vivian’s timing couldn’t be worse for Sarah — or better for chaos. With this revelation, Xander is set to erupt.

Meanwhile, Stephanie Johnson seeks motherly wisdom from Kayla, hoping for insight on how to navigate the lingering awkwardness with Alex. While she might not mention the full extent of Alex’s secret society drama, it’s clear Stephanie wants clarity and a way forward.

Across town, Alex confronts Philip again about the forged letter, cementing their mutual resentment. But all of this tension pales in comparison to the fury Xander is about to unleash once he realizes he’s been manipulated — by his own wife.

Advertisement

On the search front, Marlena and Steve team up to confront Orpheus about John Black’s mysterious situation. But Orpheus remains tight-lipped, refusing to give them anything useful. As their investigation hits a wall in Estonia, Steve suggests they pull back — a comment that infuriates Marlena, who isn’t ready to give up.

Despite the dead end, Steve and Marlena aren’t done yet. They’ll regroup and shift focus, determined to get the answers they need about John’s dangerous mission.

As Sarah’s secret teeters on the edge of exposure and Marlena’s fury fuels a continued search, Thursday’s Days is packed with tension, betrayal, and emotional fallout. Will Sarah’s lie cost her everything? Will Vivian’s truth-telling shake Titan’s foundation? The drama is far from over — and Salem’s biggest explosions may still be ahead.