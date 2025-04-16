Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Jada Lose Rafe Over a Misunderstood Night with Shawn?

On Days of Our Lives this Wednesday, April 16, the drama reaches a boiling point. Rafe Hernandez drops a shocking accusation on Jada Hunter, Xander Kiriakis faces off with a gun-wielding Kristen DiMera, and Maggie Kiriakis lays down the law at the mansion. Meanwhile, relationships unravel, trust is tested, and Salem prepares for more explosive fallout.

At Small Bar, Rafe stuns Jada when he confronts her about a blouse he spotted at Shawn Brady’s place—implying she may have spent the night with her ex. Jada defends herself, insisting she only crashed there after drinking too much, but Rafe isn’t entirely convinced. His doubt cuts deep, especially after he admits to sleeping with Sami Brady. Their fragile romance might not survive the hit.

Meanwhile, Sami is back in the spotlight as she catches up with Kate Roberts Brady. Their chat may dive into Sami’s renewed connection with Rafe—and the messy complications that come with it.

Over at the Salem PD, things heat up between JJ Deveraux and Gabi Hernandez. JJ raises suspicions about Gabi’s role in EJ DiMera’s shooting, pointing out her lack of an alibi and past motives. Gabi explodes over the accusation, especially since JJ once stopped her from targeting EJ before. The distrust ultimately becomes too much, and it looks like their relationship will come to a bitter end.

Across town, Maggie Kiriakis isn’t holding back. Furious to learn Vivian Alamain is staying at the Kiriakis mansion, she demands Philip kick her out immediately—or face serious consequences. Philip sides with Maggie, inciting Vivian’s wrath, which soon leads her to Xander with forged letter drama in tow.

But Xander has problems of his own. Kristen DiMera has just pointed a gun at him over a power struggle—but Xander knows a bluff when he sees one. Calm under pressure, he calls Kristen out and shuts her down without blinking.

As betrayals ripple through Salem and tensions rise on all fronts, trust becomes a rare currency. Will Jada be able to prove her innocence to Rafe? Can Gabi clear her name and reclaim her dignity? With love on the line and enemies closing in, Days of Our Lives promises even more scandal, suspicion, and surprises in the days ahead.