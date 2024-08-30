Days Of Our Lives Stars Arianne Zucker And Shawn Christian Give Sneak Peek Into Their 'Rustic, Elegant' Wedding; Deets Inside

Arianne Zucker and Shawn Christian are spilling the beans on their recent wedding which they said was rustic elegance. Zucker, 50, shared with PEOPLE that they desired their event to be memorable for the guests so that they would one day look back at the photographs and remember that it was the best day of their lives.

The Days of Our Lives pair, who began dating in 2013, got married on Saturday, August 17 at Jacob’s Berry Farm in Gardnerville, Nevada. Entertainment was also organized the previous evening with a sunset party in a wine bar by the sea.

"We wanted to give our guests an experience that would live in their hearts and memories forever," Zucker, 50, tells PEOPLE.

And on their wedding day, their families and friends, 100 people in total, came to the farm. Zucker says the location fits in as the best blend of the backdrop of the Sierra Mountains and the warmth and excitement of a barn celebration. She notes that they both felt that the location was very characteristic of them and she wished to extend that feeling to any guest.

"We felt this property encompassed all of who we are and we wanted to share that feeling with our guests," she adds.

Their primary concern was to ensure that everyone present felt welcomed and was happy for the occasion of the couple’s wedding. Christian 58 years old, mentioned that their main goal was to satisfy all the clients and make everybody have a good time being engaged in the celebration arranged by the coordinator Cynthia Ferris-Bennet.

"Our biggest must-have was for everyone to take pleasure in being part of the experience," Christian, 58, says.

Tony Yasik, Christian’s best friend and best man, performed the honors. They incorporated some of the traditional elements, such as using the Ashkenazi Jewish tradition of breaking a glass at the end of the ceremony in honor of the main character, Zucker.

"Not big designer names. Less flash, more fun!" she tells PEOPLE. "I think when looking for a dress you have an idea in your mind that goes with the theme of your wedding and then bam, it pops up in your Pinterest page. I have never been about designers, just how the clothes feel when you wear them."

She bought her dress on Pinterest, and as per her, it was a combination of boho and country elegance, the dress was accessorized with a belt and cowboy boots, accompanied by Lionel Richie’s “All Night Long” playing in the background for her walk down the aisle; her glam was done by Sarah Santa. Zucker pointed out she had no desire to buy something from a renowned designer but was rather focused on receiving an item suitable for the theme, and more importantly, comfortable to wear.

To complement the event, Sierra Chef provided guests with a sumptuous spread including seasonal roasted vegetables, fresh Atlantic salmon, Sierra filet mignon with forest mushrooms, and rosemary parmesan focaccia. for the dessert, vegan cookies, brownies and mini cannolis were available.

Entertainment and dancing were the highlights of the night. The entertainment for the evening included an entertaining and fun line up set by McClains DJ for a flash mob. Catherine Arens, a dance instructor, taught the couple to enter, and they danced to swing/waltz/funk.

"After being together for 11 years and working through highs and lows of our relationship, I have become a better woman, mother and partner because of Shawn," Zucker tells PEOPLE. "He has given me the tools to elevate my goals in life and I can only see us growing closer each and everyday moving forward."

Finally, for their main dance, the couple danced to their tune of the night, ‘One of the Good Ones’ by Gabby Barrett where Zucker lip-synced while looking at Christian who was emotional. Their moment was rather delightful and Christian can only describe it as perfect.

They got married approximately two years after Christian popped the question on the shores of Lake Tahoe. Zucker believed she was preparing for a Father’s Day trip, but Christian popped the question instead, offering a beautiful Tahoe-blue teardrop-shaped aquamarine ring from Tiffany.

After the journey, Zucker was able to share how having Christian has improved her into a better woman, mother, and partner. She stated that he has assisted her in achieving her objective; she looks forward to moving closer to him each day.

For Christian, the wedding was a genuine way to proclaim the love that had been shared between him and his partner before their loved ones. "Marriage with Ari means we are honoring our devotion and commitment to bringing out the greatest gifts in each other to create a better world within us and around us," he says.

He said that marrying Ari shows that they are willing to help each other develop and improve each other’s world. Christian noted that the celebration was fun and full of laughter, and dancing, and he claimed that they would go through the entire experience again in a heartbeat.

