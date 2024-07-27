Deadpool & Wolverine Soundtrack List: Complete List Of Songs Used In Movie EXPLORED

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for the movie Deadpool & Wolverine.

The official soundtrack to Deadpool & Wolverine adds a fun and energetic touch to the film. For the first time, the movie introduces the titular characters to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, embarking on a multiversal adventure where they confront the TVA and encounter various variants from Fox's X-Men universe and beyond, including Deadpool himself.

So far, Deadpool & Wolverine has managed to capture the MCU's sole cinematic release of 2024, breaking first-day ticket sales records and looking on track to surpass $1 billion. This is a much-needed boost for the MCU, especially after a historic box office flop in 2023. As the soundtrack plays out to thousands of viewers, it’s sure to leave many wanting to listen to the songs again by the time the film concludes.

All the songs on the Deadpool & Wolverine soundtrack

There are 18 songs on the soundtrack of Deadpool & Wolverine, one more than in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Here's the soundtrack for Deadpool & Wolverine:

Only You (And You Alone) - The Platters

Bye Bye Bye - NSYNC

Angel of the Morning - Merrilee Rush & The Turnabouts

Slash - Stray Kids

Glamorous - Fergie

Iris - The Goo Goo Dolls

The Power of Love - Huey Lewis & The News

I'm A Ramblin' Man - Waylon Jennings

You Belong to Me - Patsy Cline (Featuring the Jordanaires)

The Lady in Red - Chris De Burgh

I'm With You - Avril Lavigne

The Greatest Show - Zac Efron, Zendaya, Hugh Jackman, Keala Settle, and the Greatest Showman Ensemble

You're the One That I Want - Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta

I'll be Seeing You - Jimmy Durante

Make me Lose Control - Eric Carmen

You're All I Need to Get By (With the Royal Philarmonic Orchestra) - Aretha Franklin

Good Riddance (Time of Your Life) - Green Day

LFG (Theme from Deadpool & Wolverine) - Rob Simonsen

Other Deadpool & Wolverine songs that weren’t featured in the soundtrack

There are a few songs in Deadpool & Wolverine that do not appear on the soundtrack, including Madonna's Like A Prayer and AC/DC's Hells Bells. Deadpool & Wolverine's original score, composed by LFG creator Rob Simonsen, only has one song on the soundtrack, but it contains many iconic themes that will endure for years. The score contains the following songs:

LFG (Deadpool & Wolverine Theme)

Deadpool Has A Theme

It's Been A While

Reaching Too High

Make A Wish

Walk With Me

Two Choices

Eating My Feelings

They're Coming

Family Feud

I Love This Part

Finger-Lickin’ Dead-Inside Pixie Slab of Third Rate Dime-Store Nut-Milk

Your Fingers Are Inside Me, But Not in a Good Way

And many more.

A list of places to listen to the Deadpool & Wolverine soundtrack

The Deadpool & Wolverine (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), also known as Deadpool & Wolverine Vam Jamz, was released on Apple Music on July 24. The soundtrack's release includes the Deadpool & Wolverine (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack/Deluxe Edition), which has been added to Spotify's Deadpool Official Soundtrack playlist, featuring tracks from previous Deadpool films as well. This deluxe edition also incorporates the film's original score. Additionally, the soundtrack is available in CD format and as a 12-inch 2-LP vinyl, which was released on July 26.

