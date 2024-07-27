Did Ryan Reynolds Provide Assistance In Leaking Deadpool Test Footage In 2014? Here’s What Actor Says About Incident

Ryan Reynolds opened up about whether or not he was involved in leaking the test footage of Deadpool in 2014. As Deadpool & Wolverine hit theaters on July 26, the actor spoke about the famous Merc and the Mouth scene, which was secretly uploaded on the internet 10 years ago.

While the fans were excited over the leaked footage, the audience suspected that the actor might have been involved in dropping the film clips on the internet. Reynolds, who appeared on the talk show, was hooked on the polygraph machine and was asked about the incident.

Meanwhile, Hugh Jackman, too, joined the IF actor on the show and laughed at the setup while asking him not to lie as he was stuck with a polygraph machine.

What did Ryan Reynolds say about leaking the Deadpool footage?

While being wired to the polygraph test, Reynolds was asked if he was involved in the 2014 footage leak incident. The Marvel actor revealed, “That’s a great question. This is a great question. Pass.”

Laughing at Reynolds’ answer, Jackman reminded him that he was taking the polygraphy test and wasn’t allowed to lie. The Proposal actor said, “And if I wanted to break out of this room and destroy everything in my path, I would.” He added, “I would say that I... what is the question again?”

The Green Lantern actor confessed, "I mean, I might have provided an assist." As the actor stated that he was performing the leak, the host of the talk show confirmed that Reynolds was speaking the truth. The actor continued to say, “I was Scottie Pippen. I was just there doing my job, and someone else gets all the credit.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Deadpool and Wolverine Featured DC Star Henry Cavill While Taking A Jab At Studio

Deadpool & Wolverine’s popular cameos

Deadpool & Wolverine have been making headlines for Hollywood actors having cameos in the movie. Initially, the reports suggested that Henry Cavill and Chris Evans would be entering the film for prominent scenes, while Taylor Swift was rumored to be playing the role of Lady Deadpool.

However, Ryan Reynolds confirmed that Swift would not appear in the Marvel film. In a previous interview, the actor also revealed that the movie was initially supposed to be made under a fake title as a prank on the audience; however, the plan was scrapped by the makers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is running in theaters successfully.

ALSO READ: Deadpool & Wolverine: Who is Dogpool? Explained