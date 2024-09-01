Dear White People Star Ashley Blaine Reveals Beyoncé Related Fun Fact as She Announces Birth of Her First Child

Ashley Blaine Featherson, star of Dear White People, has welcomed her first child with her husband via IVF. She is a mom to her baby daughter now!

The 36-year-old actress posted on her social media on August 31st to update her followers that she has given birth to a daughter named Aspen Dior Jenkins who is conceived through IVF.

The pair who got engaged in 2020 and exchanged vows in 2021 gushed on social media to announce how happy they are as the couple with a new family member. The couple’s picture along with baby Aspen a few hours after her birth was published on Instagram. Featherson described her daughter, who is less than two weeks old, as a gift sent from heaven and perhaps the happiest beginnings in life they have ever lived.

She wrote, "Love Has Never Been Deeper. It’s Impossible To Deny That She Is Heaven Sent. These Are The BEST Days Of Our Lives."

In her post, she even mentioned a fun fact: Aspen, being a virgo, was birthed to the tunes of Endless Love and also, Superpower by none other than Beyoncé. She wrote, "Aspen Was Born To “Endless Love” Followed By Beyoncé’s “Superpower” Like A True Virgo."

As per People, Featherson and her spouse Darroll Jenkins welcomed Aspen on August 23rd at 08: 33 am. The baby weighed around seven pounds at birth.

Featherson is known to have openly discussed her IVF cycles way before she got pregnant and even shared updates on her Instagram. She captured this journey in a video set to Beyoncé’s song Protector that Featherson posted on April 15, featuring her husband.

The video started with Featherson gushing about the unborn child and articulating how she looked forward to bearing the child. The clip illustrated the process of her commencing acupuncture, and ten weeks of PIO shots to facilitate the transfer of embryos.

The actress, at some point during the video, even placed the picture of her embryo, with joy exclaiming she's having a 'cute' girl. The video showed the couple elated during the embryo transfer procedure and when the doctor told them that they were all ‘officially pregnant!’

Ashley Blaine Featherson also left a note to her then-unborn child in the caption of the video stating, "Born to be your protectors."

