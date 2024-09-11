Demi Moore Says 'Brat Pack' Label From ‘80s Have Shifted To THIS Phenomenon By Charli XCX: 'We've Evolved'

Demi Moore recently appeared on Live with Kelly and Mark, where she talked about the lasting impact of the 'Brat Pack' label from the 1980s. Moore addressed the ongoing conversation sparked by Andrew McCarthy's recent documentary, Brats, as well as the cultural moment surrounding British pop star Charli XCX's latest album, during an interview on September 10.

The 'Brat Pack' label, once viewed as a burden for young Hollywood stars, has taken on a new, more positive meaning thanks to Charli XCX's influence.

David Blum, a journalist for New York Magazine, first used the term 'Brat Pack' in a 1985 article. It referred to a group of young actors, including Demi Moore, Andrew McCarthy, Molly Ringwald, Rob Lowe, and others, who appeared in classic 1980s films such as The Breakfast Club and St. Elmo's Fire. While the label helped define a generation of Hollywood talent, many of the actors did not like being labeled as brats.

Moore explained on the show that she did not react as negatively to the label as some of her peers, including Andrew McCarthy.

She said that when Andrew McCarthy came to her and he shared his experience, she was really taken aback because she didn't have the same response to this moniker of being called the Brat Pack. She was curious to see how different your own experiences can be based on how we hold something.

McCarthy felt that being labeled a brat had both personal and professional consequences. He addressed the issue in his documentary Brats, which premiered on Hulu in June 2024. McCarthy explained that the label had long-term consequences for him and other actors. McCarthy told PEOPLE in June that they just felt unseen. It felt like he had lost control of the story of his career.

Moore, on the other hand, admitted that while she didn't love the label, she didn't take it too seriously. "For me, I didn’t love it, being thought of as a brat because I thought it kind of diminished us as professionals," she recalled. "But I didn't carry it."

The idea of being a brat has evolved into something completely different. Charli XCX's latest album, Brat, which was released in June 2024, has made the term popular and even aspirational. Moore spoke in an interview with Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos about how this shift reflects a shift in the term's cultural perception.

"It's the Brat Summer," Moore said, acknowledging how Charli XCX's music has reintroduced the label into the public eye in a new and exciting way. Ripa also mentioned how the word brat has taken on a more positive meaning, thanks to Charli XCX's influence. "Maybe that shows the progression," Moore added. "Maybe we've evolved."

