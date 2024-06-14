Andrew McCarthy Reveals Why Molly Ringwald And Judd Nelson Are Absent From His Brat Pack Documentary; Check Out Details

Andrew McCarthy, who directed and starred in Pretty in Pink, recently explained why Molly Ringwald and Judd Nelson are not featured in new interviews for his Brat Pack documentary, Brats. While the film includes extensive archival footage and interviews with other Brat Pack members, Ringwald and Nelson declined to participate in new interviews.

McCarthy explained that revisiting the past can be difficult and that everyone is at a different stage in their lives when it comes to discussing those days.

Different places in their lives

McCarthy shared that people's willingness to participate in such projects varies based on their life stage. "Some people are at different places in their lives to want to or not want to talk about it," he told Entertainment Tonight. Despite not appearing in new interviews, Ringwald and Nelson are still present in the film due to the extensive use of archival footage and previous interviews.

"I mean, they both are in the film in a sense that there's a lot of clips and interviews and things," McCarthy said.

In the documentary, Jon Cryer, McCarthy's Pretty in Pink co-star, asks if he spoke with Ringwald. McCarthy recalls her response: "She said she'd think about it, but that she probably would just like to keep moving forward." This suggests that Ringwald prefers to look forward to the future rather than reflect on her Brat Pack days. Her decision reflects the ongoing nature of the Brat Pack's legacy and how each member chooses to engage with it in unique ways.

Nelson's elusive nature

McCarthy also made an effort to connect with Judd Nelson while in Los Angeles. McCarthy said that he had plans to connect with Nelson while he was out in L.A. trying to talk with some of the gang, but the latter was at some undisclosed location and not available that weekend. Interestingly, Nelson makes a brief appearance at the end of the film. McCarthy answers the phone and asks, "Judd?" Even without a formal interview, this playful moment conveys Nelson's presence.

Reflections from the Brat Pack

While Ringwald and Nelson did not participate in new interviews, McCarthy was able to gain insight from other Brat Pack and Brat-adjacent stars. These actors include Jon Cryer, Emilio Estevez, Rob Lowe, Demi Moore, Lea Thompson, and Timothy Hutton. They reflect on their meteoric rise to fame following iconic films such as The Breakfast Club, Pretty in Pink, and St. Elmo's Fire, as well as the influence of the Brat Pack label on their lives and careers.

McCarthy acknowledged that getting people to participate was a challenge he expected. He said he was surprised that many people would want to speak to him because he thought the biggest challenge would be getting people to participate. This reflects the conflicting emotions that some members still have about their Brat Pack days.

Demi Moore, who also took part in the documentary, expressed a desire for a more collaborative experience. She said that she had a great time sitting down and talking with McCarthy, but she was sad because there wasn't an opportunity where they could all sit in a room together and talk. "That's my only wish. It's something very unique to all of us that we experienced," she said.

