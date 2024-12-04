Demi Moore Says Her Daughter Has Become More Self-Accepting Over The Years, Prompting Actress To ‘Look Back’ At Her Own Life

Demi Moore is all about setting a good example for her children to follow! In an interview with People magazine at the 2024 Gotham Awards on Monday, December 2, the actress revealed how her daughter Scout Willis, 33 has become more self-accepting over the years, inspired by none other than her mother.

She recalled that in many of her conversations with her middle child, the latter “succinctly” put her point across. She said, ‘I want to quit wasting time focusing on all that I'm not, when I could be celebrating all that I am,’” Moore recalled at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

In addition to Scout, the Decent Proposal actress shares daughters Rumer, 36, and Tallulah, 30, with her ex-husband Bruce Willis. Elsewhere in the interview, Moore reflected on her aging journey. “I don't know if I would contextualize it just around aging as much as looking at the idea of how, over the course of my whole life,” she said.

Moore explained that she judges the benefits of aging by reflecting on how much her behavior towards herself changed over the years, for example when she was in her 30s vs. when she was in her 20s. “I was finding things that weren't good enough ... and so my relationship with it now is much more in a joyous acceptance,” she added.

Although she’s become content with her life, she admitted that there are things she regrets. “But in terms of the whole, I see myself in the fullness of who I am as opposed to just the external idea of who I am,” Moore explained. In terms of her whole life, the actress believes that she loves herself more than the “external idea” of who she is.