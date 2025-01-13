General Hospital Star Leslie Charleson Was Hospitalized After a Fall Just Days Before Her Passing
Beloved General Hospital actress Leslie Charleson, known for her nearly five-decade portrayal of Monica Quartermaine, was hospitalized following a fall just days before her passing at 79.
Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.
Leslie Charleson, best known for her role as Monica Quartermaine on General Hospital, passed away at 79. Her death follows a series of health challenges that had impacted her mobility in recent years. Charleson played a central role on the popular soap opera for nearly five decades, making her final appearance in December 2023.
Leslie’s health struggles began in 2017 when she injured her leg after falling while walking her dog. The injury caused her to miss two months of filming, during which Patty McCormack stepped in for the role of Monica.
In recent years, Leslie relied on a walker due to repeated falls. Just a week before her passing, she was hospitalized after another fall, which was a challenging end to her remarkable career and life.
Frank Valentini, the executive producer of General Hospital, announced her passing on X (formerly Twitter). He shared, “It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my dear friend and colleague, Leslie Charleson. Her enduring legacy has spanned nearly 50 years on General Hospital alone, and just as Monica was the heart of the Quartermaines, Leslie was a beloved matriarch of the entire cast and crew.”
Valentini added, “I will miss our daily chats, her quick wit, and incredible presence on set. My heartfelt sympathy goes out to her loved ones during this difficult time.”
Fans of General Hospital shared their grief online. “I’m so sorry to hear of Leslie Charleson’s passing. May she rest in peace,” one wrote. Another commented, “Omg, I’ve been watching GH since 1979. I feel like I’ve lost a family member.”
ALSO READ: Who Was Leslie Charleson’s Husband? Remembering the Actress Who Starred in General Hospital for Nearly 50 Years