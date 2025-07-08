What Happened to Denise Richards-Aaron Phypers? All We Know About Husband Filing for Divorce After 6 Years of Marriage

Denise Richards and her husband, Aaron Phypers, are officially going their separate ways. After six years of marriage, Aaron filed for divorce in Los Angeles on July 7, according to court documents shared by E! News.

The Wild Things actress and the entrepreneur tied the knot in 2018. But now, Aaron is seeking to end their marriage, citing 'irreconcilable differences' as the reason for their split. He also listed their separation date as July 4, Independence Day. According to TMZ, Aaron is requesting that the court grant him spousal support.

Sami Sheen's confession hints at Denise Richards' divorce

The divorce comes just months after Denise's oldest daughter, Sami Sheen, hinted that not everything was perfect in their blended family. Back in April, Sami spoke on the Casual Chaos with Gia Giudice podcast about her relationship with Aaron.

"We're not even that close," Sami said. "We don't ever hang out, we never talk." Despite the distance, Sami still supported her mom's marriage, saying, "He makes her happy."

Denise, who is also the mother of 20-year-old Lola Sheen and 14-year-old adopted daughter Eloise Richards, has tried to balance work and family over the years.

What Denise Richards said about her marriage

Just one month before the split, Denise shared what made her relationship with Aaron strong. Speaking with Bravo's The Daily Dish in March, Denise said, "We like being with each other. He's my best friend, too, and we just really enjoy each other's company."

She also advised other couples, especially those with children, to plan at least one night each month for a staycation to shut down distractions and spend quality time alone together, saying it really helps marriages or couples with children.

Denise Richards credited spending quality time together for keeping their romance strong, saying it was nice to have time to reconnect and enjoy each other's company without distractions. She stated that while it's possible to do that at home, there are often too many things going on.

She shared that despite their busy family life, they always made an effort to find time for each other, adding that even though their older girls were grown and Eloise was 13, the children still needed and wanted both their mom and dad.

