Spike Lee Criticises Oscars for Giving Best Actor Award to Al Pacino for Scent of a Woman Instead of Denzel Washington for Malcolm X

Spike Lee spoke about his disappointment in the Oscar Awards after they presented the Best Actor award to Al Pacino instead of Denzel Washington. The director marked his presence at the Cannes Film Festival and stepped in for the press conference for his upcoming movie, Highest 2 Lowest, to discuss his fifth collaboration with the Gladiator II star.

Advertisement

While answering the media questions, the filmmaker revealed how he felt that Washington was more worthy of the Academy Award for his performance in the 1993 film Malcolm X.

While addressing the outlets, Lee stated, “Malcolm X, what he did with that film was amazing.” He added, “And no disrespect to my brother Al Pacino, I love him. But Denzel, in my opinion, should have won.”

Al Pacino got his hands on the trophy for his role in Martin Brest’s Scent of a Woman. The Equalizer alum also won an Oscar for Training Day in 2002. Lee, however, claimed that he does not look at the success of an individual by the number of trophies.

The director explained, “With these awards, it’s like basketball, where the ref blows a call and you have to make a call. So the movie to make a call, I think, was ‘Training Day,’ which he won an Oscar for.”

Advertisement

He continued, “But we don’t do our work for awards, which are nice, but it’s the work that is going to stand above all awards.”

Speaking about his collaboration with Washington on future projects, Spike Lee claimed that they might come together for some extraordinary stories.

As for Highest 2 Lowest, the cast members also include A$AP Rocky and Ice Spice, and it is based on Akira Kurosawa’s 1963 film, High 2 Low. The movie premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and received a 5.5-minute standing ovation.

ALSO READ: ASAP Rocky and Denzel Washington Arrive at 2025 Cannes Film Festival Photocall for Spike Lee's Highest 2 Lowest: PICS