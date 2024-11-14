Denzel Washington Was Nervous Meeting THIS Royal Figure At The Gladiator II Premiere In London; DEETS

Denzel Washington had an awkward interaction with King Charles III at the London premiere of his upcoming film Gladiator II. On November 13, the Academy Award winner graced the red carpet alongside his co-stars Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, and director Ridley Scott.

As per royal greeting protocol, the cast formed a line for King Charles to approach each of them personally for a one-on-one interaction. He first met the film’s director, shaking his hand. Next in line was Mescal, who said, “Hello, nice to meet you,” during their handshake. The monarch then inquired about the character Mescal played in the film.

However, when King Charles reached Washington, the actor appeared visibly awkward about shaking his hand. When Charles extended his hand, Washington took it but commented, “I didn’t know if I was supposed to grab your hand." The monarch then asked about Washington’s role as Emperor Macrinus, to which Washington replied that his character was an awful person.

“I’m ... just an awful ... I’m a lovely man, you’ll see. I’m a lovely chap," Washington said awkwardly. King Charles went on to praise his "fantastic" movie career, to which the actor expressed gratitude, ending their conversation by thanking him twice. As for the King, he took it all in stride and smiled throughout every interaction.

Gladiator II is the sequel to the 2000 blockbuster film starring Russell Crowe. The highly anticipated film follows Lucius (played by Paul Mescal), who, unbeknownst to him, has royal ancestry. He lives a secluded life, away from the prying eyes of the Roman Empire, at the insistence of his mother (played by Connie Nielsen).

However, when General Marcus Acacius starts a manhunt, Lucius is discovered and brought back to the infamous fighting pits as a gladiator. Will he change the course of Rome's future or meet the same fate as Maximus (Crowe)? According to the film’s official synopsis: “After his home is conquered by the tyrannical emperors now ruling Rome, Lucius is forced to enter the Colosseum, where he must look to his past to find the strength to restore the glory of Rome to its people.”

Gladiator II will hit theaters on November 15.